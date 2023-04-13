Blizzard is making a critical gearing change in WoW Dragonflight 10.1

World of Warcraft’s devs continues to stir the Mythic+ pot with even more changes to affixes and implement major improvements for all Shamans. Patch notes are brimming with important changes that slip by unnoticed, and in the latest PTR build there’s one critical change that will leave a mark on the gearing process in Patch 10.1.

In a Blue Post from April 12, we discovered that crafted items featuring sockets added via the Great Vault’s item Storm-Charged Manipulator will lose all sockets and, most likely, gems added to that socket when being recrafted to season two item levels. Although this will specifically refer to the Great Vault sockets, it remains unclear if this will include other added sockets with Tiered Medallion Setting and similar items.

This change is rather odd as the Great Vault sockets are expensive and cost you six Aspects’ Token of Merit. These tokens, however, are extremely difficult to collect as you have to sacrifice two weeks of loot from the Great Vault to have enough to buy Storm-Charged Manipulator from the nearby vendor and add sockets. So, you’ll have to once again sacrifice loot from the Great Vault to add sockets to your gear.

Although this might not be a welcome change for gearing up, it actually seems this is an intentional change and Blizzard has more plans for sockets in Patch 10.1, but we’ll have to wait until May 2 and see for ourselves.