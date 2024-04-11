Category:
World of Warcraft

Blizzard is going full throttle with WoW and you’ll probably never see a content drought again

Long gone are the dry days of Warlords of Draenor and Shadowlands.
Published: Apr 11, 2024 06:55 am
Tauren in WoW Classic ready for a fight.
On April 10, Blizzard Entertainment announced that World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 will introduce a new game mode—Remix Mists of Pandaria. If Plunderstorm remains available, there will be six different versions of WoW you can play, and the odds of you seeing another content drought are slim.

Warlords of Draenor and Shadowlands weren’t terrible expansions like many WoW players make them out to be. In fact, I’d say they were decent, but when you spend months and months waiting for another piece of content, you’ll probably quit the game.

In 2024, this seems impossible. Not only do you have Dragonflight as the retail version, but you can essentially play any iteration of Classic you’d like—from the original game to Wrath of the Lich King Classic and Season of Discovery. On top of that, if you like battle royale games, you can sink your teeth into Plunderstorm

At the moment, there’s a version of WoW for everyone, and now there’s more to come in the form of the Mists of Pandaria limited-time game mode coming in Patch 10.2.7

Temple in Pandaria
You can revisit Mists of Pandaria in Patch 10.2.7. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Besides that, Dragonflight and Season of Discovery are getting regular updates, usually every two months. In this day and age, you can easily jump between different versions of WoW if you completed your patch goals, and all for the price of one subscription.

Before 2019, you could only play one version of WoW, and that was the current expansion. If you wanted a taste of Mists of Pandaria or Cataclysm, your only option was playing on a private server. These are quite unreliable, since they can close down at any time, making you lose all your progress—but fortunately, Blizzard saw the light, and gave players an official way to play these versions of WoW.

So, in my opinion, the times of content droughts are completely over, and in 2024, you’ll probably have more WoW options than you can handle.

