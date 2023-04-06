Blizzard is expanding WoW’s Hall of Fame with introduction of cross-faction guilds

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Hall of Fame is getting an expansion with the introduction of Patch 10.1: Embers of Neltharion. Instead of the game’s two factions—Alliance and Horde—having separate Halls of Fame for a current raid tier, the two factions will combine into one, expanded Hall of Fame for the game’s next raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.

In the past, the Hall of Fame has recognized the first 100 guilds in each faction to down a current raid’s final boss.

Moving forward, though, the Hall of Fame will be expanded to include the first 200 guilds to defeat the final boss of a raid, regardless of which faction they belong to. All players whose guilds end up in the Hall of Fame for Aberrus will earn the “Famed Slayer of Sarkareth” title for defeating the raid’s final boss, Scalecommander Sarkareth.

This change is coming due to the introduction of cross-faction guilds in Patch 10.1. When the patch launches on May 2, guilds will be able to merge players from both the Alliance and Horde into their ranks, removing the faction lock that had existed on WoW guilds for nearly 20 years.

Traditionally, the Horde’s Hall of Fame has closed much quicker than the Alliance’s, simply due to the imbalance of top guilds who play on the Horde side. This raid tier, the Horde Hall of Fame closed on Feb. 9, while it took six more weeks for the Alliance one to fill up. In comparison to the 697 guilds who have killed Mythic Razsageth as of April 5, only 181 Alliance guilds have taken down the boss, according to WoW stats site Raider.io.

The number of guilds to take down Raszageth could go up in the final weeks leading up to the release of Aberrus, as the boss saw both of its intermission phases nerfed earlier this week. Only four weeks remain until the launch of the new patch.

WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 will release on Tuesday, May 2, with the launch of Aberrus on Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties occurring on Tuesday, May 9.