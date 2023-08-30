Blizzard is adding one iconic retail WoW feature to WOTLK Classic with the next patch

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic rereleased on 26. Sept. 2022, and we’re nearing the release of the Icecrown Citadel patch after Blizzard started the testing cycle on Aug. 29. On top of the Icecrown Citadel raid and three dungeons, Blizzard is adding one retail feature to help you stay organized.

According to WoW caster and streamer Dan “Mr GM” Carter on Aug. 29, WoTLK Classic could be getting the Mount Journal, Pet Journal, Toy Box, and Heirloom tab from the retail version of the game.

The Mount Journal, Pet Journal, Toy Box, and Heirloom Tab from Retail have been added to Wrath of the Lich King Classic in the Icecrown Citadel Phase pic.twitter.com/RLrYrw6wCC — MrGM (@MrGMYT) August 29, 2023

Not only will this nifty addition allow you to declutter your bags, but it turns out that this could mean that all your valuables might become account-wide in the next patch. This, together with Random Dungeon Finder and the option to queue for dungeons from the safety of Dalaran, could mean WoTLK Classic gets a new lease on life as many players left the game ever since WoW Token was introduced.

Currently, the Icecrown Citadel patch doesn’t have a release date, but it will reintroduce the iconic raid where we defeat the Lich King once and for all, dungeons The Forge of Souls, Pit of Saron, and Halls of Reflection, and a couple of more class balance adjustments.

After phase four, we still have one more phase to go—The Ruby Sanctum. This, however, is the final phase of WoTLK and then we’ll see if we’ll move on to Cataclysm or see the game expand.

