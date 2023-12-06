Blizzard finally changed Waylaid Supplies in WoW SoD—but it still has a big problem

Waylaid Supplies are the main method of leveling up your reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics and Azeroth Commerce Authority in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. But even though Blizzard Entertainment finally changed this item, it still has a glaring issue.

In a Blue post from Dec. 6, Blizzard announced you can finally hold more than one Waylaid Supplies item in your bags, but only if they are filled. Although this is a step in the right direction, the change still doesn’t make much sense, especially because you always turn in filled Waylaid Supply crates. The change players needed is to be able to hold more Waylaid Supplies overall in your inventory, so you can easily farm them before returning to a city to fill them and turn them in. The change Blizzard actually made doesn’t really achieve much.

Waylaid Supplies are always missing some items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The reason why is it so important to hold more than one Waylaid Supply in your bags is because this is the only way to farm reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics and Azeroth Commerce Authority. You need Honored with these factions to unlock one of the strongest new abilities your class can get in Season of Discovery. For Shamans, that’s Healing Rain, and for Druids that’s Skull Bash. Shamans and Druids aren’t the only ones who are getting amazing abilities from this reputation, as other classes also get strong abilities that unlock their true potential in Season of Discovery.

Hopefully, Blizzard will see this change isn’t helping Season of Discovery players much, and will ship a new hotfix allowing players to carry more empty Waylaid Supplies. This would help players immensely and could speed up reputation farming, especially because we still don’t have access to mounts.