Blizzard confirms WoW: Shadowlands season 4 will include content from past expansions

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will have a fourth season and that it will include content from past expansions.

Shadowlands season four will be introduced to WoW later this year in an effort to provide an extra boost of content before the launch of the game’s next expansion.

Shadowlands Season 4 arrives later this year.



⚔ Updated M+ dungeon pool

⚔ Players vote for 2 from WoD

⚔ SL raids get updated difficulty, new affix & more



Shadowlands season four will mix up the game’s Mythic+ dungeon pool, reintroducing dungeons from previous expansions. The dungeon pool will feature some of the game’s past “megadungeons.” Mythic+ players will be able to run the Junkyard and Workshop wings of Battle for Azeroth’s Operation: Mechagon, as well as the upper and lower sections of the Return to Karazhan dungeon from Legion. The only two Shadowlands dungeons remaining in the season four pool will be the two wings of Tazavesh: Streets of Wonder and So’leah’s Gambit.

WoW fans will be able to vote on the final two dungeons to be added to the pool, which will represent the Warlords of Draenor expansion. Blizzard has created a poll for WoW players where they can vote between Auchindoun, Bloodmaul Slag Mines, the Everbloom, Grimrail Depot, Shadowmoon Burial Grounds, Skyreach, and Upper Blackrock Spire as season four’s final two dungeons.

In addition to Mythic+ dungeons, the Shadowlands raiding experience is receiving a makeover in season four. Blizzard will be adding an affix system similar to Mythic+ to the Sepulcher of the First Ones, Castle Nathria, and the Sanctum of Domination in an effort to add extra difficulty and intrigue to all of the game’s current raids. Players will be able to earn updated and relevant loot from the increasingly difficult raids in season four.

PvP players will have another chance to earn gear, mounts, and titles, including the upcoming Eternal Gladiator title. Blizzard also mentioned that there will be no Hall of Fame achievement tied to PvE activities in Shadowlands season four since the devs are “not looking to position this as a competitive event.”

Shadowlands season four has not been given an official release date, although Blizzard did specify that it will be coming later this year after the third season of the expansion “has run for a typical duration.” Considering the first two seasons of Shadowlands content lasted approximately seven months each, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to suggest that season four could launch in the fall of this year. The next World of Warcraft expansion will be revealed on April 19.