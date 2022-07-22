Blizzard accidentally leaks the release date for Wrath of the Lich King Classic

It looks like World of Warcraft fans finally have a release date for Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Last night, Blizzard seemingly accidentally updated the official website for the game with a picture that revealed the release date is set for Sept. 26, 2022, according to WoWhead. The picture has since been taken down by the developer.

While there are no further details at this time, it’s more than possible that one of WoW’s most beloved expansions is releasing in just a few months from now. Blizzard initially announced it was working on the Classic expansion on April 19. Since then, Blizzard has kept its lips sealed about the game.

There was around a two-year gap between the releases of World of Warcraft Classic and Burning Crusade Classic. The first game went live on Aug 27, 2019, and the expansion was released on June 1, 2021. With Wrath of the Lich King Classic likely coming soon, that means there’s only been a 15-month gap between the two expansions.

While this shorter gap may seem a little strange, the devs are probably just making way for the next retail expansion. Dragonflight, WoW’s ninth expansion, is scheduled to release in December this year with the addition of a new race called the Dracthyr.