Blizzard reveals WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic coming this year

Blizzard introduced legacy servers to World of Warcraft in 2019 with the introduction of World of Warcraft Classic, and since then, it has continually expanded on that venture, most recently adding TBC Classic and the “Season of Mastery.”

Today, along with unveiling the new retail expansion Dragonflight, the developer announced that it is continuing the natural progression of legacy servers to include the second WoW expansion Wrath of the Lich King, which initially released in late 2008, nearly two years after The Burning Crusade, which launched in January 2007.

While an exact date for Wrath of the Lich King Classic has not been announced, Blizzard’s stream today indicated that it will come out by the end of this year. The pacing suggests that Blizzard is moving past TBC slightly faster than it did when it originally released the content in the mid-2000s.

In preparation for the new content, Classic servers will be adding Death Knights to the game prior to the release of WotLK and all players will be able to make one at level 55 with enough time to level and gear to prepare for Northrend. There will be no restrictions for players who make their first Death Knight.

Additionally, the game will continue to have paid boosts, and closer to the WotLK, players will be able to get a level-70 boost.