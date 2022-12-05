Best places to farm Draconium Ore in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has drastically altered multiple features of the long-standing MMO, most revamping the professions system. Now much closer to classes, professions require players to select specializations and engage more actively with crafting to level up their skill. One aspect that has not changed, however, is the act of gathering materials necessary to fulfill recipes and orders.

Just like in previous expansions, players will spend significant amounts of time scavenging the new continent and zones for materials. For blacksmiths and miners, there are two new types of ores that players can find across the Dragon Isles, including Serevite and Draconium. Both are necessary to completing the overwhelming majority of recipes and thankfully are also widely available across many of the expansion’s new zones.

If you don’t want to spend hours aimlessly wandering the islands in search of Draconium Ore, these are three routes that contain vast amounts of both ore types.

Best places to farm Draconium Ore

The Waking Shores

Screengrab via Dot Esports

The Waking Shores can be split into two minor routes, one being in the northeast while the other being more central, or it can be extended into one larger loop of the entire zone. As the first zone in the Dragon Isles, this would be a good route to run if you are trying to keep your profession level on pace with your actual leveling.

Ohn’ahran Plains Route

Screengrab via Dot Esports

The Ohn’ahran Plains are the second major region that most players will visit while initially questing through the Dragon Isles. This zone is outlined by a mountain chain that hosts a wide array of ores perfect for mining expeditions.

The Azure Span

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Once again, miners looking for Draconium Ore will have to stick to the mountainous parameter of the region while occasionally dipping into the region’s rivers. Given that this route runs into multiple major locations, players may have to fend off several strong groups of mobs in order to obtain their ore.