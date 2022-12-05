WoW player discovers the fastest leveling route in Dragonflight

The World of Warcraft community comes in all shapes and sizes. While some players take delight in slowly leveling up and completing all quests and achievements along the way, others simply want to speed through the leveling zones and start grinding the end-game content as soon as possible. Most recently, a WoW player discovered the fastest leveling route in Dragonflight.

Sharing their findings on Reddit yesterday, the WoW player discovered and polished the fastest leveling route in Dragonflight. The route takes one hour and 49 minutes to complete, but you’ll need to follow the guide closely if you want to breeze through levels 60 through 70.

The general idea is to always complete bonus objectives in the area since they reward the most experience. On top of that, always loot treasure chests that open with a “wheel” instead of a hand. And you’ll need to use cheap crafting materials to skip leveling through levels 68 to 70.

The route starts in the Waking Shores, where you’ll complete the first three main quests and two bonus objectives. Then, you’ll ride your drake to Valdrakken and start the main campaign from Alextraza, and complete two main campaign quests. After completing that and a couple of side quests, you’ll alternate between side quests and the main campaign in the zone. Then, you’ll focus on questing in Ohn’ahran Plains, especially side quests. You’ll wrap up your leveling in the Azure Span by mainly completing the campaign and bonus objectives.