WoW Dragonflight: Bel’ameth, the new Night Elf capital explained

After Sylvanas Windrunner burnt down Teldrassil, Night Elves had nowhere to go until World of Warcraft Patch 10.2.5 rolled out, finally giving life to Bel’ameth.

The rebuilding of the Night Elf capital city has been foreshadowed since Shadowlands, when players saw Winter Queen and Elune create The Sisters’ Tear, which was later transformed into the seed of the next world tree, Amirdrassil. Fyrakk and his forces tried to take it over in Patch 10.2, but after defeating them, the tree is finally what it was meant to be—home to Night Elves.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bel’ameth, the new home of Night Elves in Dragonflight.

What is Bel’ameth?

Bel’ameth is the new Night Elf capital city, located next to Ohn’ahran Plains, one of the four original zones of the Dragon Isles. It can be found in the Emerald Dream, beneath the new World Tree.

It will work the same as any other capital city, featuring portals, mailboxes, and all other points of interest, and it will be connected to the rest of Azeroth.

Bel’ameth points of interest

You can explore Bel’ameth in Patch 10.2.5. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Arlithrien Lodge

Bel’ameth Harbor and Evenfall Watchtower (leads to Feralas)

Twilight Watchtower (hope to dark rangers, Death Knights, Demon Hunters, and Shen’dralar mages)

How to reach Bel’ameth

To explore Bel’ameth, you need to complete the main campaign of Dragonflight Patch 10.2. This means you need to complete the story from start to beginning and only then you can find Bel’ameth under Amirdrassil. Naturally, you can use your Dragonriding drake to get there, and once you pick up a flightpath, you can also use that to reach the city. On top of that, it should be connected to other hub cities via portals, and Mages should be able to learn how to create a portal to this magical city.