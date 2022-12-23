The Bottomless Reliquary Satchel is a relatively strong trinket added in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that’s usable by all classes and specializations. The trinket, which gives players a random buff on a one-minute cooldown, is heavily dependent on RNG, but when the dice roll in your favor, you can get some seriously strong buffs that will help your damage and/or survivability.

The Bottomless Reliquary Satchel has a chance to give players a random buff that’s borrowed from many of the other newly added Dragonflight trinkets. The buffs can vary between primary stats like Strength, secondary stats such as Critical Strike and Haste, or tertiary stats such as Movement Speed. The buffs you receive from activating the satchel do not change depending on your class. For instance, you can be playing a Mage and receive a Strength buff, which will have no effect on your character’s overall throughput.

Here’s a quick look at each of the trinkets that you can pull out of the satchel, as well as the buffs they give to your character.

All buffs available in Bottomless Reliquary Satchel

Trinket name Stats buffed Duration Ancestral Protector’s Stone Versatility 20 seconds Azure Arcanic Amplifier Critical Strike 10 seconds Blood of the Khanguard Strength, Armor 15 seconds Breath of the Plains Haste, Movement Speed 20 seconds Bushwhacker’s Compass Critical Strike 12 seconds Caregiver’s Charm Additional Healing 30 seconds Dreamscape Prism Mastery, Mana Regen 20 seconds Lifeflame Ampoule N/A* Instant Shikaari Huntress’ Arrowhead Mastery 20 seconds Wayfarer’s Iron Torch N/A* Instant

Grabbing the Lifeflame Ampoule out of the Bottomless Reliquary Satchel does not give your character a buff. Instead, it creates an explosion of flame around your character that damages nearby enemies and heals nearby allies. The Wayfarer’s Iron Torch does not provide a buff, either, but instead gives your character an instant heal that scales up with your missing health.

Although there are other, more dependable trinkets out there than the Bottomless Reliquary Satchel, the item’s one-minute cooldown is particularly appealing for players who want to get the most out of their items during longer encounters or Mythic+ dungeons. Consistently having a chance at buffing your stats every 60 seconds is going to be a strong advantage, regardless of the circumstances.