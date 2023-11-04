After 6 years of waiting, WoW PvPers will get a new battleground in The War Within

The upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, will have a special treat for PvPers across the world—a new battleground.

WoW game director Ion Hazzikostas shared an exciting piece of news during WoW’s panel at BlizzCon on Nov. 4: The War Within will launch a new 10-vs-10 battleground map set in The Ringing Deeps.

The new map is inspired by Silvershard Mines, a PvP battleground map from Mists of Pandaria that revolves around taking hold of mining carts and keeping them under your control until you cap them. The new map is supposed to be more symmetrical, but it should still work in a similar way to Silvershard Mines, as you control the mining carts and capture them.

A new PvP battleground has been way overdue for some time now, especially given the fact that the latest addition to the rotation was Seething Shore, which came at the end of Legion, all the way back in March 2018.

The details surrounding the new battleground, the new map, and the very design will be revealed further down the road since this is all very early in development, and The War Within is only supposed to roll out alpha testing in spring 2024. It’s important to note that these are only features released with the first patch, and there could be more treats for PvPers further down the road.

The next expansion will introduce a ton of refreshing content, including a continent of Khaz Algar with four new zones, eight new dungeons, Hero talents, and cross-realm guilds, as a cherry on top of all of this. The War Within will release in 2024, and I assume this will be in either November or December, given that Dragonflight just celebrated its one-year anniversary on Nov. 28, and normally, expansions last for two years.