Aberrus race gives WoW players early look at Dragonflight’s first Legendary weapon

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Race to World First came to a conclusion on May 15 after Liquid snagged the win ahead of Echo and Method. Once the race was over, the excitement was over the roof celebrating Liquid’s win and the first look at World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s first Legendary weapon.

For weeks now, the community has been hearing rumors about a potential Legendary Evoker weapon and until May 15, they had been just that, rumors. But after Liquid finally had Mythic Sarkareth on his knees begging for mercy and he dropped the Cracked Titan Gem quest item, the Legendary weapon became a reality.

Wowhead used that opportunity and datamined details about this new weapon called Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy. According to Wowhead’s findings on May 15, this will be an Evoker-only weapon that has a 457 item level and will give the following stats:

+2,028 Intellect

+1,351 Stamina

+189 Versatility

+267 Mastery

But a Legendary weapon wouldn’t be a Legendary weapon if it didn’t have a special on-equip effect. The effect that Wowhead dataminers found reads: “Equip: Your Empower spells activate the Order magic within, releasing a sphere of Order that seeks a powerful ally, increasing their primary stat by 500 and Speed by 600 for 10 sec.”

Designed to substantially empower allies in combat, this new effect goes hand-in-hand with the new Augmentation Evoker spec that was just announced on May 12 and will launch together with Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5. This new spec is a rather unique addition to the game and it is essentially a Bard-like spec that simultaneously buffs allies and deals damage to their common foes.

The Legendary Evoker weapon is already in the game and Blizzard revealed it will drop on all difficulties, including Raid Finder, starting with the weekly reset on May 16. Once you obtain the Cracked Titan Gem quest item and complete a short questline, you’ll have to craft separate parts of the weapon, and your shopping list will be quite expensive since it includes items like Illimited Diamond, Awakened Order and binds-when-picked-up reagents like Ancient Elementium Fragment.

Right now Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy is the only Legendary item that has made an appearance in Dragonflight and it remains a mystery if Blizzard plans to add more Legendary gear to this expansion. The next opportunity for this would be Patch 10.1.5 in the summer this year, but the official patch notes remain to be seen and even then it’s hard to tell for sure since Blizzard has been getting better and better at keeping secrets.

About the author