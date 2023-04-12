A WoW Mythic+ team ran the highest-level key of Dragonflight in one of the game’s toughest dungeons

This season, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players have been pushing Mythic+ keystones in some of the game’s easier dungeons, notably the Court of Stars and Shadowmoon Burial Grounds. One team, however, managed to complete a keystone at level +29 earlier this week, tying the mark for the highest-level keystone this season. Most impressively, they did so in the Temple of the Jade Serpent—one of this season’s more challenging dungeons.

Players on the Taiwanese server completed a Temple of the Jade Serpent run at level +29 on April 11, making it just the fourth time this season that a dungeon was completed at such high a level. The team did not complete the dungeon in time and did not receive any Mythic+ rating as a result. Shadowmoon Burial Grounds and Court of Stars remain the only two dungeons (out of eight) to be completed within their respective timers at level +29 during Dragonflight season one, according to WoW stats site Raider.io.

Shadowmoon Burial Grounds and Court of Stars emerged as two contenders for this season’s easiest dungeon early on, and as a result, were targeted by high-level players in search of a score boost. Typically, one or two dungeons are singled out each season, and players will use them as a tool for pushing the highest Mythic+ key level possible. Last season, for example, Mechagon Junkyard was regarded as the easiest dungeon to complete in time.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Temple of the Jade Serpent does not fit that bill as it’s widely viewed as one of the game’s more difficult Mythic+ maps, largely due to the back half of the dungeon. The second half of each Jade Serpent run contains hard-hitting packs of trash mobs, notably just before the third and fourth bosses. The final pack of enemies prior to the Sha of Doubt has become infamous among WoW players as it requires teams to make the most of crowd control and quick burst damage and will often wipe groups if not played perfectly.

The highest-level Temple of the Jade Serpent run that was completed in time this season was at level +27, according to Raider.io.

Only three Mythic+ dungeons have been finished in time at level 29 this season. Two of those runs have come in Shadowmoon Burial Grounds, while the other was completed in the Court of Stars. Among the top 50 runs completed this season sorted by highest key level, only four were not done in one of those two dungeons.

Usually, level +30 is viewed as a major milestone in Mythic+ seasons. No team has gotten there yet, but with just over three weeks left in the season, it’s possible that the threshold will be crossed at some point in the near future—probably not in the Temple of the Jade Serpent, though.

WoW: Dragonflight season one will end on May 8, with season two set to begin the following day.