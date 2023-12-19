2 of Azeroth’s oldest races are getting Heritage Armor sets before WoW Dragonflight ends

Blizzard Entertainment shared a full-blown roadmap for the future of World of Warcraft today featuring exactly how Dragonflight is going to wrap up and transition into its next expansion, The War Within.

Although the launch of a new expansion and the details for a final Dragonflight season stole the show in Blizzard’s announcement, one of the most under-the-radar confirmations came in the form of two more Heritage Armor sets for a pair of the oldest and most legendary races in WoW. Before the end of Dragonflight, players loyal to the Draenei and Troll races will finally get their own sets of tailor-made armor and quest lines, Blizzard announced today.

Draenei are one of the next-in-line races to get Heritage Armor. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This year, multiple races were given sets of Heritage Armor, finally allowing the bulk of WoW’s roster to catch up. The Warcraft universe’s oldest races, Orcs and Humans, got their sets at the beginning of the year, while Forsaken and Night Elves were the most recent races to get their own Heritage sets and quests. Now, Trolls and Draenei, who joined the WoW roster of races in 2004 and 2007, respectively, will be treated to quest lines and transmog pieces.

After Trolls and Draenei receive their Heritage Armor in Patch 10.2.7, only two races will have yet to receive race-specific armor sets: Pandaren and Dracthyr. Those two races are relatively new in comparison to Trolls and Draenei, who certainly are more deserving of a set if seniority is the driving factor in who gets chosen next.

Troll players have been waiting for this moment. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dracthyr could be particularly difficult to make a Heritage Armor set for, considering their dragon forms only show off two of their armor slots: shoulders and waist. The set would have to most definitely be designed with their humanoid visage in mind, although it would be a bit of a waste if you couldn’t see the majority of your Heritage Armor pieces while in combat with your Dracthyr Evoker.

Still, we’re a bit out from any announcement of a Pandaren or Dracthyr set, and if we do get them, it’ll be at some point after the launch of The War Within. For now, Trolls and Draenei are next on the docket, and we’ll be getting those sets in Patch 10.2.7, which is set to launch sometime in the summer of 2024, according to Blizzard’s roadmap.