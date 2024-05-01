The NYT Strands logo on a grey background with "What's my line?" written in white.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

What’s my line? – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 2)

Today's Strands theme is already good enough to let you find one or two words without needing a hint, and the Spangram solves the rest.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 1, 2024 06:09 pm

I found today’s NYT Strands to be the easiest one in the last few days. The “What’s my line?” theme provided an amazing hint that gave me a good lead to solve the entire grid using only one hint, and the Spangram cleared any doubts I had.

Recommended Videos

How to play NYT Strands

Today’s NYT Strands follow the standard rules: All letters in the puzzle are part of the solution and can only be a part of one word. There are seven words total, including the Spangram, which stretches horizontally or vertically across the panel. The theme for today, May 2, is “What’s my line?” This means each word in the grid is linked to this phrase in some way. I typically begin by hunting for the Spangram, which either helps clarify the theme or provides unrelated words I then swap for a hint or two. Finding the Spangram usually makes it easier to tackle the rest of the puzzle and uncover the remaining answers.

NYT Strands What’s my line hints (May 2)

I tried to be quite literal with today’s NYT Strands theme and attempted to find words related to the geometrical shape of a line, such as “cross” or “straight,” which I couldn’t. I decided instead to look for out-of-theme words like “stir” to unlock hints, which was a good move that changed my perspective on the puzzle.

A good idea is to think about a specific kind of line, one that’s lively and appears in a pattern in nature.

NYT Strands What’s my line? Spangram and solutions (May 2)

Today’s NYT Strands Spangram is STRIPED, and it goes from the bottom “S” in the left column to the “D” in the right column. It means something that has stripes, and since I hinted that it’s related to nature, you can maybe try to guess a few animals that have stripes on their body. This leads us to the full solution, as listed below:

  • STRIPED (Spangram)
  • TIGER
  • ZEBRA
  • SKUNK
  • CHIPMUNK
  • BUMBLEBEE
  • CLOWNFISH
The May 2 Strands solution showing Striped in yellow as the Spangram.
Animals are the solution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Strands puzzle will be available at midnight in your time zone.

If you enjoy playing word games, you can read more of our other related articles, like common Wordle suggestions and tips.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article A token of our appreciation: Strands NYT hints and answers (May 1)
The NYT Strands logo on a grey background with "A token of our appreciation" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
A token of our appreciation: Strands NYT hints and answers (May 1)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: April 29 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: April 29 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Pour it on – Strands NYT hints and answers (April 30)
The NYT Strands logo on a grey background with "Pour it on" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Pour it on – Strands NYT hints and answers (April 30)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article A token of our appreciation: Strands NYT hints and answers (May 1)
The NYT Strands logo on a grey background with "A token of our appreciation" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
A token of our appreciation: Strands NYT hints and answers (May 1)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: April 29 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: April 29 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Pour it on – Strands NYT hints and answers (April 30)
The NYT Strands logo on a grey background with "Pour it on" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Pour it on – Strands NYT hints and answers (April 30)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 29, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.