What’s my line? – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 2)

I found today’s NYT Strands to be the easiest one in the last few days. The “What’s my line?” theme provided an amazing hint that gave me a good lead to solve the entire grid using only one hint, and the Spangram cleared any doubts I had.

Recommended Videos

How to play NYT Strands

Today’s NYT Strands follow the standard rules: All letters in the puzzle are part of the solution and can only be a part of one word. There are seven words total, including the Spangram, which stretches horizontally or vertically across the panel. The theme for today, May 2, is “What’s my line?” This means each word in the grid is linked to this phrase in some way. I typically begin by hunting for the Spangram, which either helps clarify the theme or provides unrelated words I then swap for a hint or two. Finding the Spangram usually makes it easier to tackle the rest of the puzzle and uncover the remaining answers.

NYT Strands What’s my line hints (May 2)

I tried to be quite literal with today’s NYT Strands theme and attempted to find words related to the geometrical shape of a line, such as “cross” or “straight,” which I couldn’t. I decided instead to look for out-of-theme words like “stir” to unlock hints, which was a good move that changed my perspective on the puzzle.

A good idea is to think about a specific kind of line, one that’s lively and appears in a pattern in nature.

NYT Strands What’s my line? Spangram and solutions (May 2)

Today’s NYT Strands Spangram is STRIPED, and it goes from the bottom “S” in the left column to the “D” in the right column. It means something that has stripes, and since I hinted that it’s related to nature, you can maybe try to guess a few animals that have stripes on their body. This leads us to the full solution, as listed below:

STRIPED (Spangram)

TIGER

ZEBRA

SKUNK

CHIPMUNK

BUMBLEBEE

CLOWNFISH

Animals are the solution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Strands puzzle will be available at midnight in your time zone.

If you enjoy playing word games, you can read more of our other related articles, like common Wordle suggestions and tips.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more