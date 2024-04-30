A token of our appreciation: Strands NYT hints and answers (May 1)

I’ll be honest: I had no idea what “A token of our appreciation” could be pointing to when I started today’s New York Times Strands. I had to find random words and use hints twice. Finding the Spangram made everything click, leading me to the solution.

How to play NYT Strands

There’s nothing fancy about playing today’s NYT Strands. As usual, all letters in the grid are part of the final solution, and this time you need to find seven words, including the Spangram, to complete it. Simply connect the letters horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, not necessarily in a straight line, to form words.

The Spangram is the only word in the solution that stretches from one corner of the grid to the other—either side to side or top to bottom—and it serves as a second hint about the theme of the other words you need to find. You can’t use the same letter twice.

NYT Strands A token of our appreciation hints (May 1)

I had no idea what kind of words to start looking for, so I unlocked hints by guessing words like “arrow” and “line.” After finding two words thanks to hints, I realized the Spangram had to be vertical. When I found the Spangram, I realized I was close to the money. I wouldn’t close this game or leave my property until I finished the puzzle.

NYT Strands A token of our appreciation Spangram and solutions (May 1)

I was kind of embarrassed that it took me a while to realize that MONOPOLY is today’s Spangram, going from the “M” in the first row to the “Y” in the last row. I’ve been covering Monopoly GO for months now, and I couldn’t see it right under my nose. Now, if you cross this information with “token” from the theme, it’s easier to see that you’re looking for board game Monopoly token names.

The full list of words you’ll find are:

MONOPOLY (Spangram)

IRON

SHIP

RACECAR

PENGUIN

THIMBLE

WHEELBARROW

A new Strands puzzle will be available at midnight in your time zone.

