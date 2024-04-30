The NYT Strands logo on a grey background with "A token of our appreciation" written in white.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
A token of our appreciation: Strands NYT hints and answers (May 1)

Finding a standalone word in today's NYT Strands will likely not help you find the Spangram right away.
Bhernardo Viana
Apr 30, 2024

I’ll be honest: I had no idea what “A token of our appreciation” could be pointing to when I started today’s New York Times Strands. I had to find random words and use hints twice. Finding the Spangram made everything click, leading me to the solution.

How to play NYT Strands

There’s nothing fancy about playing today’s NYT Strands. As usual, all letters in the grid are part of the final solution, and this time you need to find seven words, including the Spangram, to complete it. Simply connect the letters horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, not necessarily in a straight line, to form words.

The Spangram is the only word in the solution that stretches from one corner of the grid to the other—either side to side or top to bottom—and it serves as a second hint about the theme of the other words you need to find. You can’t use the same letter twice.

NYT Strands A token of our appreciation hints (May 1)

I had no idea what kind of words to start looking for, so I unlocked hints by guessing words like “arrow” and “line.” After finding two words thanks to hints, I realized the Spangram had to be vertical. When I found the Spangram, I realized I was close to the money. I wouldn’t close this game or leave my property until I finished the puzzle.

NYT Strands A token of our appreciation Spangram and solutions (May 1)

I was kind of embarrassed that it took me a while to realize that MONOPOLY is today’s Spangram, going from the “M” in the first row to the “Y” in the last row. I’ve been covering Monopoly GO for months now, and I couldn’t see it right under my nose. Now, if you cross this information with “token” from the theme, it’s easier to see that you’re looking for board game Monopoly token names.

The full list of words you’ll find are:

  • MONOPOLY (Spangram)
  • IRON
  • SHIP
  • RACECAR
  • PENGUIN
  • THIMBLE
  • WHEELBARROW
The May 1 Strands solution showing Monopoly in yellow as the Spangram.
Use your Monopoly game knowledge. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A new Strands puzzle will be available at midnight in your time zone.

Today's Connections Answer: April 29 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: April 29 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Apr 29, 2024
Pour it on – Strands NYT hints and answers (April 30)
The NYT Strands logo on a grey background with "Pour it on" written in white.
Word Games
Word Games
Pour it on – Strands NYT hints and answers (April 30)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 29, 2024
Wordle Answer Tool: 5-letter word suggestions and tips
Wordle puzzle with Tipsy as the answer on a phone laying on a brown carpet.
Word Games
Word Games
Wordle Answer Tool: 5-letter word suggestions and tips
Michael Kelly Apr 22, 2024
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 22, 2024
