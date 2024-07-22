Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Spot in Congress NYT Crossword hints and answers

US legislature calls.
Andrew Highton
Published: Jul 22, 2024

Politics isn’t for everyone, but if you want to take charge of the “Spot in Congress” clue in the NYT Times Mini Crossword, a push in the right (or left) direction helps.

I completely understand if you don’t have time for the controversial and chaotic nature of politics in government. Many people have better things to do—like crosswords! Dipping your toes into the political end of this spectrum is vital for word games and the “Spot in Congress” clue in the July 22 NYT Mini, though.

‘Spot in Congress’ NYT July 22 Crossword solution and hints

spot in congress clue in nyt mini crossword july 22
Congregate for Congress. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: Two vowels are bookended by two consonants.
  • Hint 2: Winning these goes a long way to helping a political party.
  • Hint 3: Don’t sit on this clue for too long.
  • Hint 4: It ends with “T.”

I feel I’ve been quite generous with these clues, so if you’re still on the edge of your…I’ve said too much.

Yes, the solution to nine across is “SEAT” and is one of the easier clues in the grand scheme of the July 22 NYT Mini.

Political party members and government figures regularly take their seats in the U.S. Congress, with a collection of important higher-ups coming together to hash out and discuss pressing matters.

All July 22 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

  • 1A World capital with a museum dedicated entirely to pasta — ROME
  • 5A Console for the game Halo — XBOX
  • 6A Number of degrees in each angle of an equilateral triangle — SIXTY
  • 8A Inflatable bike part — TIRE
  • 9A Spot in Congress — SEAT

Down

  • 1D Prescriptions, for short — RXS
  • 2D “In memoriam” pieces — OBITS
  • 3D Spunk — MOXIE
  • 4D For an additional cost — EXTRA
  • 7D “You ain’t seen nothing ___!” — YET

July 22 NYT Mini ‘Spot in Congress’ clue difficulty

Of all the political jargon associated with politics that could be used for a crossword puzzle, I think “seat” is very easy and easily attainable on its own. There’s no need for other clues; at worst, even landing one of the adjacent clues should score you the point. All things considered, a two out of five rating is fair, and it didn’t have me on the edge of my seat like other clues.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

Clues in the LA Times and Washington Post may not be as forgiving, and as daily puzzles, expect another array of awe-inspiring brainteasers. If this isn’t enough for you, Strands and Spelling Bee want you to remain seated for their duration.

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling!