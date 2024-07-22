Spunk NYT Crossword clue hints and answer

Depending on how you look at July 22’s “Spunk” clue for the NYT Mini Crossword, you might be asking some serious questions, but there’s only one question, and I have the answer.

The clue we’re looking at today can have multiple meanings, and it’s not vulgar—certainly not for a refined and respected puzzle such as the NYT Mini Crossword. This makes our “Spunk” clue fairly straightforward in the end for this word game.

‘Spunk’ NYT July 22 Crossword solution and hints

Five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your Borderlands knowledge is on point, there’s a chance you got it with clue one. If not, and you need more, here’s the final answer to fill in the blank.

The missing word you’re looking for is “MOXIE,” and this fills in the empty spaces required for three down. Depending on your level of sophistication and maturity (to be fair, I’m 30, and my mind took me elsewhere at first glance), many readers wouldn’t have thought twice about the clue.

Moxie is a term used to describe an individual who is very confident and assured. Saying they have “moxie” compliments their positive attitude and personality.

All July 22 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

1A World capital with a museum dedicated entirely to pasta — ROME

World capital with a museum dedicated entirely to pasta — 5A Console for the game Halo — XBOX

Console for the game Halo — 6A Number of degrees in each angle of an equilateral triangle — SIXTY

Number of degrees in each angle of an equilateral triangle — 8A Inflatable bike part — TIRE

Inflatable bike part — 9A Spot in Congress — SEAT

Down

1D Prescriptions, for short — RXS

Prescriptions, for short — 2D “In memoriam” pieces — OBITS

“In memoriam” pieces — 3D Spunk — MOXIE

Spunk — 4D For an additional cost — EXTRA

For an additional cost — 7D “You ain’t seen nothing ___!” — YET

July 22 NYT Mini ‘Spunk’ clue difficulty

The double entendre aside, I found Moxie to be an easy clue as I know the word and its meaning. Any doubts about my understanding were easily addressed after solving several other clues along the way, giving me a final verdict of two out of five in terms of clue difficulty.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

There’s more fish in the sea where the NYT Mini Crossword is concerned. The dynamic duo of the LA Times and Washington Post have some equally compelling crossword clues to tickle your fancy. In contrast, the added level of creativity and invention of Strands and Spelling Bee mix things up.

