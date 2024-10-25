Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Two strap tops and a crossword in the middle, on top of the Sleeveless top for layering clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Sleeveless top for layering’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here's the solution for the "Sleeveless top for layering" clue on the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Oct 25, 2024 09:54 am

You usually don’t know or use the specific names of the clothing you wear, except if you’re into fashion. There are different types of t-shirts and tops, each with its own name, and one of the words in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is one of them.

Recommended Videos

‘Sleeveless top for layering’ Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints

Sleeveless top for layering profile clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
Why are there so many four-letter types of tops? Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It’s not “Tank” for “Tank top”
  • Hint 2: It starts with a “C.”
  • Hint 3: It’s a short version of the word “Camisole.”
  • Hint 4: It ends with “I.”

Stop right here if you still want to guess because the next session has the answer.

‘Sleeveless top for layering’ NYT Mini Crossword answer

The solution for the “Sleeveless top for layering” clue on the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword is “CAMI.” Cami tops are usually small strap tops made of satin, mesh, or polyamide. They can have prints, patterns, or one flat color and usually resemble or have some characteristics of lingerie.

‘Sleeveless top for layering’ clue difficulty rating

This isn’t a difficult clue to solve if you are familiar with fashion or are used to buying tops in the women’s section. You can use several types of sleeveless tops for layering, such as crop tops, tank tops, tube tops, and vest tops—and as you can see, all these options have four letters. Because of the number of options for the solution and the fashion knowledge you need, I would rate it a three out of five on the difficulty rating scale.

All Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Sink fixture — BASIN
  • 2D Messaging, AOL-style — IMING
  • 3D Row of five that prompts you to shout “7-Across!” — OOOOO
  • 4D Sleeveless top for layering — CAMI
  • 5D Taxi — CAB

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to solve more crosswords today, there are still others you can solve online. The LA Times and the Washington Post have their own crosswords to satiate your word game hunger, but if you want to go for something else, try out Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.