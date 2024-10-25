‘Sleeveless top for layering’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

You usually don’t know or use the specific names of the clothing you wear, except if you’re into fashion. There are different types of t-shirts and tops, each with its own name, and one of the words in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is one of them.

‘Sleeveless top for layering’ Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword hints

Why are there so many four-letter types of tops? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It’s not “Tank” for “Tank top”

It’s not “Tank” for “Tank top” Hint 2: It starts with a “C.”

It starts with a “C.” Hint 3: It’s a short version of the word “Camisole.”

It’s a short version of the word “Camisole.” Hint 4: It ends with “I.”

Stop right here if you still want to guess because the next session has the answer.

‘Sleeveless top for layering’ NYT Mini Crossword answer

The solution for the “Sleeveless top for layering” clue on the Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword is “CAMI.” Cami tops are usually small strap tops made of satin, mesh, or polyamide. They can have prints, patterns, or one flat color and usually resemble or have some characteristics of lingerie.

‘Sleeveless top for layering’ clue difficulty rating

This isn’t a difficult clue to solve if you are familiar with fashion or are used to buying tops in the women’s section. You can use several types of sleeveless tops for layering, such as crop tops, tank tops, tube tops, and vest tops—and as you can see, all these options have four letters. Because of the number of options for the solution and the fashion knowledge you need, I would rate it a three out of five on the difficulty rating scale.



All Oct. 25 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Blurb on a Bumble profile — BIO

Blurb on a Bumble profile — 4A Pattern that helps you blend in, informally — CAMO

Pattern that helps you blend in, informally — 5A Japanese electronics brand — CASIO

Japanese electronics brand — 6A _ acid (protein builder) — AMINO

_ acid (protein builder) — 7A Cry when you see 3-Down on your card — BINGO

Down

1D Sink fixture — BASIN

Sink fixture — 2D Messaging, AOL-style — IMING

Messaging, AOL-style — 3D Row of five that prompts you to shout “7-Across!” — OOOOO

Row of five that prompts you to shout “7-Across!” — 4D Sleeveless top for layering — CAMI

Sleeveless top for layering — 5D Taxi — CAB

