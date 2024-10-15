Image Credit: Bethesda
NYT Mini Crossword Garlicky Shrimp clue
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘Shrimp garlicky entree’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you're struggling with one across on the Oct. 15 NYT Mini Crossword "Shrimp ____ (garlicky entree)," then we've got some hints to help the battle.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Oct 15, 2024

Feeling hungry this morning? You and everyone else who has been playing the New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle for Oct. 15.

Italian food connoisseurs everywhere likely had little problem with this clue, but the dish itself isn’t all that common if you’re unfamiliar with the “shrimp garlic entree” in question for this NYT Mini Crossword solution.

‘Shrimp garlic entree’ Oct. 15 Mini Crossword hints

NYT Mini Crossword Oct. 15, 2024 One Across clue
My stomach is grumbling already. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with the letter “S.”
  • Hint 2: It contains two vowels.
  • Hint 3: Often served with pasta or bread.
  • Hint 4: Rhymes with “Campy.”

Stop reading right now if you don’t want to see the answer! Only scroll past this point if you’re all out of ideas and wish to know the answer for one across in the NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Shrimp garlic entree’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Shrimp garlic entree” clue in the Oct. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SCAMPI.” Scampi is an Italian word that is the plural form of “Scampo,” a crustacean similar to shrimp.

The dish usually consists of olive oil, butter, salt and pepper, and dry white wine, which make a delicious sauce to cook the shrimp in, a sauce for pasta, or a dip to scrape your toasty bread for a yummy Italian entree.

All Oct. 15 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Common place to find a lost TV remote— SOFA
  • 2D With 4-Down, farm attraction in autumn months — CORN
  • 3D Tons and tons — A LOT
  • 4D See 2-Down — MAZE
  • 5D Begged — PLED
  • 6D McKellen who played Gandalf — IAN

Similar games to the NYT Mini Crossword

Want to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword? Check out the LA Times and the Washington Post. Fancy something completely different? Why not give Strands or Spelling Bee a spin? The possibilities are endless.

