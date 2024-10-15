‘Shrimp garlicky entree’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Feeling hungry this morning? You and everyone else who has been playing the New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle for Oct. 15.

Recommended Videos

Italian food connoisseurs everywhere likely had little problem with this clue, but the dish itself isn’t all that common if you’re unfamiliar with the “shrimp garlic entree” in question for this NYT Mini Crossword solution.

‘Shrimp garlic entree’ Oct. 15 Mini Crossword hints

My stomach is grumbling already. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with the letter “S.”

It starts with the letter “S.” Hint 2: It contains two vowels.

It contains two vowels. Hint 3: Often served with pasta or bread.

Often served with pasta or bread. Hint 4: Rhymes with “Campy.”

Stop reading right now if you don’t want to see the answer! Only scroll past this point if you’re all out of ideas and wish to know the answer for one across in the NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Shrimp garlic entree’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Shrimp garlic entree” clue in the Oct. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SCAMPI.” Scampi is an Italian word that is the plural form of “Scampo,” a crustacean similar to shrimp.

The dish usually consists of olive oil, butter, salt and pepper, and dry white wine, which make a delicious sauce to cook the shrimp in, a sauce for pasta, or a dip to scrape your toasty bread for a yummy Italian entree.

All Oct. 15 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

1D Common place to find a lost TV remote — SOFA

Common place to find a lost TV remote 2D With 4-Down, farm attraction in autumn months — CORN

With 4-Down, farm attraction in autumn months 3D Tons and tons — A LOT

Tons and tons 4D See 2-Down — MAZE

See 2-Down 5D Begged — PLED

Begged 6D McKellen who played Gandalf — IAN

Similar games to the NYT Mini Crossword

Want to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword? Check out the LA Times and the Washington Post. Fancy something completely different? Why not give Strands or Spelling Bee a spin? The possibilities are endless.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy