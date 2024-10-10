‘Sanctify’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

The “Sanctify” clue on the NYT Mini Crossword is one of the trickier ones on the Oct. 10 puzzle. Finding the solution for this hint can be tough, especially if you’re unfamiliar with this word.
If this clue stumps you, you’re certainly not alone since I had trouble solving this one, too. Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Sancitfy” clue on the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword..
‘Sanctify’ Oct. 10 Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”
- Hint 2: A synonym for “PRAISE,” “CONSECRATE,” and “WORSHIP.”
- Hint 3: It begins with the letter “B.”
- Hint 4: When someone sneezes you might say “_____” you.
Stop right here if you’re not ready to learn the answer yet because I’m going to reveal it now.
‘Sanctify’ NYT Mini answer
The solution for the “Sancitfy” clue on the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword is “BLESS.” These two words are synonyms that refer to the process of God or some other higher power endowing an individual with an important attribute or thing. “Sanctify” can have a few different definitions depending on the context, but this is the one you need to know to associate it with “BLESS.”
‘Sanctify’ clue difficulty rating
The word “Sanctify” has many unique synonyms and meanings, making solving this hint tough. It’s undoubtedly on the trickier side, but not one of the absolute hardest hints I’ve seen. With this in mind, I’m giving the “Sanctify” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.
All Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A Nature’s band-aids, you might say — SCABS
- 6A Singer, dancer, and choreographer Abdul — PAULA
- 7A Mountains of Peru — ANDES
- 8A Melty layer of a Reuben sandwich — SWISS
- 9A In need of tidying up — MESSY
Down
- 1D Muscle twitch — SPASM
- 2D Plea from a couple of clamoring kids — CAN WE
- 3D Some luxury cars — AUDIS
- 4D Sanctify — BLESS
- 5D Having a lot of “attitude” — SASSY
Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword
If you’re up for more word games after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, there are plenty of other great options. The LA Times and the Washington Post have similarly structured crosswords, making them great options if you enjoy the daily NYT Mini. You can also try Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re up for something new and different since both puzzles have unique premises.
Published: Oct 10, 2024 08:08 am