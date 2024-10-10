‘Sanctify’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

The “Sanctify” clue on the NYT Mini Crossword is one of the trickier ones on the Oct. 10 puzzle. Finding the solution for this hint can be tough, especially if you’re unfamiliar with this word.

Recommended Videos

If this clue stumps you, you’re certainly not alone since I had trouble solving this one, too. Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Sancitfy” clue on the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword..

‘Sanctify’ Oct. 10 Mini Crossword hints

You need a five-letter word to solve it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”

It ends with the letter “S.” Hint 2: A synonym for “PRAISE,” “CONSECRATE,” and “WORSHIP.”

A synonym for “PRAISE,” “CONSECRATE,” and “WORSHIP.” Hint 3: It begins with the letter “B.”

It begins with the letter “B.” Hint 4: When someone sneezes you might say “_____” you.

Stop right here if you’re not ready to learn the answer yet because I’m going to reveal it now.

‘Sanctify’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Sancitfy” clue on the Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword is “BLESS.” These two words are synonyms that refer to the process of God or some other higher power endowing an individual with an important attribute or thing. “Sanctify” can have a few different definitions depending on the context, but this is the one you need to know to associate it with “BLESS.”

‘Sanctify’ clue difficulty rating

The word “Sanctify” has many unique synonyms and meanings, making solving this hint tough. It’s undoubtedly on the trickier side, but not one of the absolute hardest hints I’ve seen. With this in mind, I’m giving the “Sanctify” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 10 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Nature’s band-aids, you might say — SCABS

Nature’s band-aids, you might say — 6A Singer, dancer, and choreographer Abdul — PAULA

Singer, dancer, and choreographer Abdul — 7A Mountains of Peru — ANDES

Mountains of Peru — 8A Melty layer of a Reuben sandwich — SWISS

Melty layer of a Reuben sandwich — 9A In need of tidying up — MESSY

Down

1D Muscle twitch — SPASM

Muscle twitch — 2D Plea from a couple of clamoring kids — CAN WE

Plea from a couple of clamoring kids — 3D Some luxury cars — AUDIS

Some luxury cars — 4D Sanctify — BLESS

Sanctify — 5D Having a lot of “attitude” — SASSY

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for more word games after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword, there are plenty of other great options. The LA Times and the Washington Post have similarly structured crosswords, making them great options if you enjoy the daily NYT Mini. You can also try Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re up for something new and different since both puzzles have unique premises.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy