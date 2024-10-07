Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Root veggies in borscht clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Root veggies in borscht’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Here are some hints to help you solve one down on and all answers for the Oct. 7 puzzle.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 7, 2024 08:14 am

Vegetables are a key component in many exquisite dishes. The “Root veggies in borscht” clue on the Oct. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle challenges you to name a specific one integral to this meal.

Recommended Videos

If you’re unfamiliar with borscht, solving this can be tricky. This dish also includes many different vegetables, so picking the right one can be tough. Here are some hints and the answer to help you complete the “Root veggies in borscht” clue on the Oct. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Root veggies in borscht’ NYT Oct. 7 Mini Crossword hints

The Root veggies in borscht clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
it’s a pretty polarizing vegetable. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”
  • Hint 2: Dwight from The Office loves Bears, _____, and Battlestar Galactica.
  • Hint 3: An anagram for this word is “BESET.”
  • Hint 4: They’re usually red.

Stop here if you’re not ready to learn the answer because I’m about to reveal it. Once you’re ready to check your guess, you can proceed.

‘Root veggies in borscht’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Root veggies in borscht” clue on the Oct. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “BEETS.” Borscht is a sour red soup generally composed of vegetables, meat stock, and seasoning. The main ingredient in this dish is “BEETS,” also a root vegetable.

‘Root veggies in borscht’ clue difficulty rating

The “Root veggies in borscht” clue is easy if you’re familiar with this dish but tricky to solve otherwise. You might guess lots of different vegetables here instead, which means solving this one can take some time.

I don’t think this is one of the toughest clues I’ve seen overall, especially when compared to hints like “Rooms with toilets, in European shorthand” and “What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common,” but it’s certainly a bit more difficult than most others. Because of this, I’m giving the “Root veggies in borscht” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 7 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Spill the beans — BLAB
  • 5A Bird that has been used by the Dutch police to take down illegal drones — EAGLE
  • 7A Online shopping — ETAIL
  • 8A With 3-Down, “Nope, try another guess!” — THINK
  • 9A Schedule ___ (modern email button) — SEND

Down

  • 1D Root veggies in borscht — BEETS
  • 2D Carpenter’s shaping tool — LATHE
  • 3D See 8-Across — AGAIN
  • 4D Like three mice in a nursery rhyme — BLIND
  • 6D Big beast in Banff National Park — ELK

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword, you may enjoy visiting the LA Times and the Washington Post next. These crosswords are pretty similar to this one. You can also try Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re up for tackling some unique word puzzles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin