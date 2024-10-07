‘Root veggies in borscht’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Vegetables are a key component in many exquisite dishes. The “Root veggies in borscht” clue on the Oct. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle challenges you to name a specific one integral to this meal.

If you’re unfamiliar with borscht, solving this can be tricky. This dish also includes many different vegetables, so picking the right one can be tough. Here are some hints and the answer to help you complete the “Root veggies in borscht” clue on the Oct. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Root veggies in borscht’ NYT Oct. 7 Mini Crossword hints

it’s a pretty polarizing vegetable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”

It ends with the letter “S.” Hint 2: Dwight from The Office loves Bears, _____, and Battlestar Galactica.

Dwight from The Office loves Bears, _____, and Battlestar Galactica. Hint 3: An anagram for this word is “BESET.”

An anagram for this word is “BESET.” Hint 4: They’re usually red.

Stop here if you’re not ready to learn the answer because I’m about to reveal it. Once you’re ready to check your guess, you can proceed.

‘Root veggies in borscht’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Root veggies in borscht” clue on the Oct. 7 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “BEETS.” Borscht is a sour red soup generally composed of vegetables, meat stock, and seasoning. The main ingredient in this dish is “BEETS,” also a root vegetable.

‘Root veggies in borscht’ clue difficulty rating

The “Root veggies in borscht” clue is easy if you’re familiar with this dish but tricky to solve otherwise. You might guess lots of different vegetables here instead, which means solving this one can take some time.

I don’t think this is one of the toughest clues I’ve seen overall, especially when compared to hints like “Rooms with toilets, in European shorthand” and “What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common,” but it’s certainly a bit more difficult than most others. Because of this, I’m giving the “Root veggies in borscht” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 7 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Spill the beans — BLAB

Spill the beans — 5A Bird that has been used by the Dutch police to take down illegal drones — EAGLE

Bird that has been used by the Dutch police to take down illegal drones — 7A Online shopping — ETAIL

Online shopping — 8A With 3-Down, “Nope, try another guess!” — THINK

With 3-Down, “Nope, try another guess!” — 9A Schedule ___ (modern email button) — SEND

Down

1D Root veggies in borscht — BEETS

Root veggies in borscht — 2D Carpenter’s shaping tool — LATHE

Carpenter’s shaping tool — 3D See 8-Across — AGAIN

See 8-Across — 4D Like three mice in a nursery rhyme — BLIND

Like three mice in a nursery rhyme — 6D Big beast in Banff National Park — ELK

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword, you may enjoy visiting the LA Times and the Washington Post next. These crosswords are pretty similar to this one. You can also try Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re up for tackling some unique word puzzles.

