The Online Shopping clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
‘Online shopping’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Here are some hints to help you uncover the solution for seven across on the daily crossword puzzle.
Kacee Fay
Published: Oct 7, 2024 07:35 am

Having to go out to purchase everything you need can sometimes be tough to fit into your schedule, but luckily you can use “Online shopping” as needed to make things a bit easier. This clue is an essential one to solve on today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

There are plenty of different websites you can order from and lots of different ways to refer to “Online shopping.” You’ve got loads of options, so solving this clue can be rather tough. If you’re stuck, here are some hints and the official solution for the Oct. 7 “Online shopping” NYT Mini Crossword clue.

‘Online shopping’ NYT Oct. 7 Mini Crossword hints

The Online Shopping clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
The word you’re looking for is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 2: Similar to “RETAIL.”
  • Hint 3: It ends with the letter “L.”
  • Hint 4: An abbreviation for “ELECTRONIC RETAILING.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so don’t proceed until you’re ready to learn it.

‘Online shopping’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the Oct. 7 “Online shopping” clue on the NYT Mini Crossword is “ETAIL.” This word is a short way of referring to “ELECTRONIC RETAILING,” otherwise known as the process of purchasing products or services online.

‘Online shopping’ clue difficulty rating

Prior to today’s crossword clue, I’d never heard of the word “ETAIL” before. There are plenty of words and phrases that refer to “Online shopping” but this one isn’t very common. I don’t think it’s a clue most people are likely to get since it’s not a popular phrase to use.

I’ve seen some pretty tough clues on the NYT Mini Crossword like “Rooms with toilets, in European shorthand” and “What Jacuzzis, airports, and the N.F.L. all have in common,” but this one is by far one of the toughest to solve. Because of this, I’m giving it a full five out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 7 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A Spill the beans — BLAB
  • 5A Bird that has been used by the Dutch police to take down illegal drones — EAGLE
  • 7A Online shopping — ETAIL
  • 8A With 3-Down, “Nope, try another guess!” — THINK
  • 9A Schedule ___ (modern email button) — SEND

Down

  • 1D Root veggies in borscht — BEETS
  • 2D Carpenter’s shaping tool — LATHE
  • 3D See 8-Across — AGAIN
  • 4D Like three mice in a nursery rhyme — BLIND
  • 6D Big beast in Banff National Park ELK

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Completing the daily NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is satisfying, but it also might leave you eager to find more word games you can work through. The LA Times and the Washington Post are the best options if you’re looking for a super similar experience to tackle next. If you’d rather mix things up and try something new, consider attempting Strands and Spelling Bee too since both are puzzles with unique premises.

