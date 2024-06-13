Powdery mineral NYT Mini Crossword clue hints

I had some trouble solving the “powdery mineral” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, even with a Chemistry major. At first, I thought the clue referred to a general name for powdery minerals, but it turns out it’s about a specific one you’ve probably heard of before.

Word game aficionados who are also parents, in particular, will probably have an “a-ha” moment with these hints. Here are some tips to help you get closer to the right answer for “powdery mineral.”

Hints and answer “powdery mineral” NYT Mini Crossword clue

Finding other answers first can help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Wrong answer Answers about the qualities of powdery minerals, like “fine,” are not the answer. Hint 2: Context This mineral is part of many products we use every day. Hint 3: More context The main ingredient of baby powder, sometimes replaced by starch in such products. Hint 4: Letter by letter Click the tabs below to reveal the answer letter by letter. ? ?? ??? ???? T— TA– TAL- TALC Answer The “powdery mineral” answer is TALC.

How to play more Mini Crossword puzzles

You can visit the LA Times or Washington Post websites for their original mini crossword puzzles, which are different from the NYT’s. If you want more from the NYT, subscribe online to access their puzzle archive. I also highly recommend trying Strands and Spelling Bee for a new word game challenge.

