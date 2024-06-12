By the dozen Strands NYT hints and answers (June 12)

Your first idea for solving today’s “by the dozen” NYT Strands might be about products you usually buy in dozens. You’re technically correct, but you’ll need to be more specific to complete the board.

Recommended Videos

I found today’s Spangram because of the shape of the first two answers I found. I realized the Spangram could only cross the center of the board between them, so I got it right, and the Spangram helped me understand the specifics of the theme. Here are some hints to help you uncover it too.

By the dozen Strands Spangram hints and answer (June 12)

Hint 1: Spangram location and direction The Spangram starts on the left column and ends on the right column. The first letter is higher up than the last. Hint 2: First and last letters The first letter is “D” and the last is “S.” Hint 3: Meaning A sweet, deep-fried cake typically shaped like a ring or ball. “By the dozen” Spangram answer The June 12 Spangram is “DOUGHNUTS.” It starts from the “D” in the left columns and ends on the “S” in the right column.

By the dozen Strands word hints and final solution

It’s clear today’s puzzle is about doughnuts (or donuts) and their flavors. Many of these flavors have long names, so look for parts of these names instead, as you need to several on the board. Here’s a list of donut flavors to kickstart your search for the answers. As an additional hint, two of the solution words are actually common characteristics of every donut, not flavors.

List of donut flavors Apple cider

Glazed

Vanilla frosted

Maple

Boston cream

Old-fashioned

Powdered sugar

Blueberry

Here’s the full list of answers to “by the dozen” Strands with every word in its exact spot.

That’s a lot of flavors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

DOUGHNUTS (Spangram)

CAKE

HOLE

CIDER

GLAZED

POWDERED

JELLY

FROSTED

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy