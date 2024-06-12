By the dozen Strands NYT hints and answers (June 12)

Your first idea for solving today’s “by the dozen” NYT Strands might be about products you usually buy in dozens. You’re technically correct, but you’ll need to be more specific to complete the board.
I found today’s Spangram because of the shape of the first two answers I found. I realized the Spangram could only cross the center of the board between them, so I got it right, and the Spangram helped me understand the specifics of the theme. Here are some hints to help you uncover it too.
By the dozen Strands Spangram hints and answer (June 12)
Hint 1: Spangram location and direction
The Spangram starts on the left column and ends on the right column. The first letter is higher up than the last.
Hint 2: First and last letters
The first letter is “D” and the last is “S.”
Hint 3: Meaning
A sweet, deep-fried cake typically shaped like a ring or ball.
“By the dozen” Spangram answer
The June 12 Spangram is “DOUGHNUTS.” It starts from the “D” in the left columns and ends on the “S” in the right column.
By the dozen Strands word hints and final solution
It’s clear today’s puzzle is about doughnuts (or donuts) and their flavors. Many of these flavors have long names, so look for parts of these names instead, as you need to several on the board. Here’s a list of donut flavors to kickstart your search for the answers. As an additional hint, two of the solution words are actually common characteristics of every donut, not flavors.
List of donut flavors
- Apple cider
- Glazed
- Vanilla frosted
- Maple
- Boston cream
- Old-fashioned
- Powdered sugar
- Blueberry
Here’s the full list of answers to “by the dozen” Strands with every word in its exact spot.
- DOUGHNUTS (Spangram)
- CAKE
- HOLE
- CIDER
- GLAZED
- POWDERED
- JELLY
- FROSTED