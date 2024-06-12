Forgot password
The Strands logo with blue and yellow lines connected, with 'June 12' written above them.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

By the dozen Strands NYT hints and answers (June 12)

The theme is a bit more specific than you might think at first.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 06:53 am

Your first idea for solving today’s “by the dozen” NYT Strands might be about products you usually buy in dozens. You’re technically correct, but you’ll need to be more specific to complete the board.

Recommended Videos

I found today’s Spangram because of the shape of the first two answers I found. I realized the Spangram could only cross the center of the board between them, so I got it right, and the Spangram helped me understand the specifics of the theme. Here are some hints to help you uncover it too.

By the dozen Strands Spangram hints and answer (June 12)

Hint 1: Spangram location and direction

Hint 2: First and last letters

Hint 3: Meaning

“By the dozen” Spangram answer

By the dozen Strands word hints and final solution

It’s clear today’s puzzle is about doughnuts (or donuts) and their flavors. Many of these flavors have long names, so look for parts of these names instead, as you need to several on the board. Here’s a list of donut flavors to kickstart your search for the answers. As an additional hint, two of the solution words are actually common characteristics of every donut, not flavors.

List of donut flavors

Here’s the full list of answers to “by the dozen” Strands with every word in its exact spot.

A fully solved Strands board themed 'by the dozen' with 'doughnuts' highlighted in yellow.
That’s a lot of flavors. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • DOUGHNUTS (Spangram)
  • CAKE
  • HOLE
  • CIDER
  • GLAZED
  • POWDERED
  • JELLY
  • FROSTED
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
