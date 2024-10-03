‘Like some mobile game purchases’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Mobile games can be addicting, but you oftentimes have to make purchases to get ahead in them. There’s a specific term for these types of purchases and the “Like some mobile game purchases” clue on the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword tasks you with recalling it.
Sometimes you get stumped by a clue and just can’t get past it. If the “Like some mobile game purchases” hint has you stuck, here are a handful of hints and the official answer to help you solve the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
‘Like some mobile game purchases’ NYT Oct. 3 Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It ends with the letter “P.”
- Hint 2: It’s technically two words written as one to fit this puzzle.
- Hint 3: Mobile games usually have lots of “_____” purchases, especially for game currencies.
- Hint 4: It starts with the letter “I.”
I’m going to reveal the answer now, so if you don’t want to know just yet, don’t proceed until you’re ready.
‘Like some mobile game purchases’ NYT Mini answer
The solution for the “Like some mobile game purchases” clue on the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “IN APP” stylized as “INAPP” to fit the puzzle. If you’ve ever made a purchase on an app, you’ve likely seen this term since all app purchases are referred to this way.
‘Like some mobile game purchases’ clue difficulty rating
If you play any mobile game at all, there’s a good chance you come across the term “IN APP” fairly frequently. These types of purchases are usually advertised regularly, so I don’t think it’s a super tough term to recall.
The “Like some mobile game purchases” clue leaves a lot of room for interpretation though, so I’m giving this hint a three out of five difficulty rating. It’s not super tricky, but it’s not one of the easiest hints I’ve seen either.
All Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A What “very” stands for in the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother…” — VENUS
- 6A Like some mobile game purchases — IN APP
- 7A Come up, as a situation — ARISE
- 8A More than just enjoyed — LOVED
- 9A Hockey goal component — NET
Down
- 1D Tube in a lab — VIAL
- 2D Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy — ENRON
- 3D Overly trusting, perhaps — NAIVE
- 4D Underdog’s victory — UPSET
- 5D Went really fast — SPED
Games like the NYT Mini Crossword
There are lots of word games like the NYT Mini Crossword to keep you busy once you’re done completing today’s puzzle. If you’re up for something different, consider giving Strands and Spelling Bee a try. If you’d rather stick to what you know and love, the LA Times and the Washington Post are quite similar to the NYT Mini Crossword and have plenty of fresh clues for you to solve.
Published: Oct 3, 2024 08:38 am