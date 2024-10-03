Image Credit: Bethesda
The Like some mobile games clue on the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Like some mobile game purchases’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Tap away.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 3, 2024 08:38 am

Mobile games can be addicting, but you oftentimes have to make purchases to get ahead in them. There’s a specific term for these types of purchases and the “Like some mobile game purchases” clue on the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword tasks you with recalling it.

Sometimes you get stumped by a clue and just can’t get past it. If the “Like some mobile game purchases” hint has you stuck, here are a handful of hints and the official answer to help you solve the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Like some mobile game purchases’ NYT Oct. 3 Mini Crossword hints

The Like some mobile game purchases clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
These types of purchases can be quite dangerous since they add up quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “P.”
  • Hint 2: It’s technically two words written as one to fit this puzzle.
  • Hint 3: Mobile games usually have lots of “_____” purchases, especially for game currencies.
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “I.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so if you don’t want to know just yet, don’t proceed until you’re ready.

‘Like some mobile game purchases’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Like some mobile game purchases” clue on the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “IN APP” stylized as “INAPP” to fit the puzzle. If you’ve ever made a purchase on an app, you’ve likely seen this term since all app purchases are referred to this way.

‘Like some mobile game purchases’ clue difficulty rating

If you play any mobile game at all, there’s a good chance you come across the term “IN APP” fairly frequently. These types of purchases are usually advertised regularly, so I don’t think it’s a super tough term to recall.

The “Like some mobile game purchases” clue leaves a lot of room for interpretation though, so I’m giving this hint a three out of five difficulty rating. It’s not super tricky, but it’s not one of the easiest hints I’ve seen either.

All Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are lots of word games like the NYT Mini Crossword to keep you busy once you’re done completing today’s puzzle. If you’re up for something different, consider giving Strands and Spelling Bee a try. If you’d rather stick to what you know and love, the LA Times and the Washington Post are quite similar to the NYT Mini Crossword and have plenty of fresh clues for you to solve.

Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter