‘Tube in a lab’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Labs hold various equipment, so figuring out the NYT Oct. 3 Mini Crossword clue, “Tube in a lab,” was almost impossible. If you don’t know the answer, don’t worry—you’ll find it below.
‘Tube in a lab’ Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer
- Hint 1: It starts with a “V.”
- Hint 2: It contains two vowels.
- Hint 3: It’s a small container.
- Hint 4: It rhymes with trial.
The answer to the “Tube in a lab” clue from the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “VIAL.” A vial is typically a small glass container that holds liquids.
All clues and answers in the NYT Oct. 3 Mini Crossword puzzle
Across
- 1A What “very” stands for in the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother…” — VENUS
- 6A Like some mobile game purchases — IN APP
- 7A Come up, as a situation — ARISE
- 8A More than just enjoyed — LOVED
- 9A Hockey goal component — NET
Down
- 1D Tube in a lab — VIAL
- 2D Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy — ENRON
- 3D Overly trusting, perhaps — NAIVE
- 4D Underdog’s victory — UPSET
- 5D Went really fast — SPED
‘Tube in a lab’ crossword clue difficulty, rated
When I read this clue, I thought it would be an item with a similar shape to a test tube. However, as I continued to solve the surrounding clues and pieced together the answer, I realized my error. As this clue was pretty tricky and had a few possible answers, I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.
Published: Oct 2, 2024 10:29 pm