Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
two beakers above the clue, tube in a lab, from the nyt mini crossword puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Tube in a lab’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

This clue was tough.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 10:29 pm

Labs hold various equipment, so figuring out the NYT Oct. 3 Mini Crossword clue, “Tube in a lab,” was almost impossible. If you don’t know the answer, don’t worry—you’ll find it below.

Recommended Videos

‘Tube in a lab’ Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

the clue, tube in a lab, highlighted in blue and yellow from the nyt mini crossword puzzle
This clue is one down on today’s crossword puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with a “V.”
  • Hint 2: It contains two vowels.
  • Hint 3: It’s a small container.
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with trial.

The answer to the “Tube in a lab” clue from the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “VIAL.” A vial is typically a small glass container that holds liquids.

All clues and answers in the NYT Oct. 3 Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A What “very” stands for in the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother…” — VENUS
  • 6A Like some mobile game purchases — IN APP
  • 7A Come up, as a situation — ARISE
  • 8A More than just enjoyed — LOVED
  • 9A Hockey goal component — NET

Down

‘Tube in a lab’ crossword clue difficulty, rated

When I read this clue, I thought it would be an item with a similar shape to a test tube. However, as I continued to solve the surrounding clues and pieced together the answer, I realized my error. As this clue was pretty tricky and had a few possible answers, I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

4 mini puzzles to try today

Mini puzzles are fun, quick, and challenging. So, if you want to play more mini crosswords, try the daily ones released by the LA Times or the Washington Post. But if you enjoy themed-word searches and Scrabble-like games, try Strands or Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
twitter