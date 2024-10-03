‘Tube in a lab’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Labs hold various equipment, so figuring out the NYT Oct. 3 Mini Crossword clue, “Tube in a lab,” was almost impossible. If you don’t know the answer, don’t worry—you’ll find it below.

‘Tube in a lab’ Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

This clue is one down on today’s crossword puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with a “V.”

It starts with a “V.” Hint 2: It contains two vowels.

It contains two vowels. Hint 3: It’s a small container.

It’s a small container. Hint 4: It rhymes with trial.

The answer to the “Tube in a lab” clue from the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “VIAL.” A vial is typically a small glass container that holds liquids.

All clues and answers in the NYT Oct. 3 Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A What “very” stands for in the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother…” — VENUS

What “very” stands for in the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother…” — 6A Like some mobile game purchases — IN APP

Like some mobile game purchases — 7A Come up, as a situation — ARISE

Come up, as a situation — 8A More than just enjoyed — LOVED

More than just enjoyed — 9A Hockey goal component — NET

Down

1D Tube in a lab — VIAL

Tube in a lab — 2D Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy — ENRON

Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy — 3D Overly trusting, perhaps — NAIVE

Overly trusting, perhaps — 4D Underdog’s victory — UPSET

Underdog’s victory — 5D Went really fast — SPED

‘Tube in a lab’ crossword clue difficulty, rated

When I read this clue, I thought it would be an item with a similar shape to a test tube. However, as I continued to solve the surrounding clues and pieced together the answer, I realized my error. As this clue was pretty tricky and had a few possible answers, I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

