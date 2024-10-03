Image Credit: Bethesda
Two batteries above the clue, 'Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy' from the NYT Mini Crossword
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

At least this led to improved standards and practices.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Published: Oct 2, 2024 09:49 pm

Not everyone is familiar with “disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy,” which is one of the challenging clues from the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. If you need help with this one, the answer is below.

‘Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy’ Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

the clue, 'Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy' from the NYT Mini Crossword highlighted in blue and yello
This clue is two-down. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with an “E.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “N.”
  • Hint 3: An anagram of the word is “Ronen.”
  • Hint 4: It was based in Houston, Texas.

The answer to the “Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy” clue from the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ENRON.” In 2001, Enron declared bankruptcy. This was one of the biggest bankruptcy filings in the U.S., forcing legislation to be designed to improve accounting practices and standards.  

All clues and answers in the Oct.3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A What “very” stands for in the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother…” — VENUS
  • 6A Like some mobile game purchases — IN APP
  • 7A Come up, as a situation — ARISE
  • 8A More than just enjoyed — LOVED
  • 9A Hockey goal component — NET

Down

  • 1D Tube in a labVIAL
  • 2D Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy — ENRON
  • 3D Overly trusting, perhaps — NAIVE
  • 4D Underdog’s victory — UPSET
  • 5D Went really fast — SPED

‘Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy’ crossword clue difficulty

If you’ve never studied accounting or researched major events in the past 25 years, you may not have heard or learned about the collapse of Enron. To be fair, I hadn’t either before I started studying accounting. If you were struggling to get the answer, it’s understandable because this event is rarely mentioned in everyday conversations, and it’s an unusual name for an Energy company. So, even with a few letters, it’s not easy to crack. Because of this, I’m giving this clue a difficulty rating of five out of five.

4 best mini puzzles to enjoy today

If you’d like to try more mini crosswords, try the ones from the LA Times or the Washington Post, or the NYT’s word-based games, Strands or Spelling Bee.

