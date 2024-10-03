‘Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Not everyone is familiar with “disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy,” which is one of the challenging clues from the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. If you need help with this one, the answer is below.

‘Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy’ Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

This clue is two-down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It starts with an “E.”

It starts with an “E.” Hint 2: It ends with an “N.”

It ends with an “N.” Hint 3: An anagram of the word is “Ronen.”

An anagram of the word is “Ronen.” Hint 4: It was based in Houston, Texas.

The answer to the “Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy” clue from the Oct. 3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ENRON.” In 2001, Enron declared bankruptcy. This was one of the biggest bankruptcy filings in the U.S., forcing legislation to be designed to improve accounting practices and standards.

All clues and answers in the Oct.3 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A What “very” stands for in the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother…” — VENUS

What “very” stands for in the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother…” — 6A Like some mobile game purchases — IN APP

Like some mobile game purchases — 7A Come up, as a situation — ARISE

Come up, as a situation — 8A More than just enjoyed — LOVED

More than just enjoyed — 9A Hockey goal component — NET

Down

1D Tube in a lab — VIAL

Tube in a lab — 2D Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy — ENRON

Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy — 3D Overly trusting, perhaps — NAIVE

Overly trusting, perhaps — 4D Underdog’s victory — UPSET

Underdog’s victory — 5D Went really fast — SPED

‘Disgraced energy company with a 2001 bankruptcy’ crossword clue difficulty

If you’ve never studied accounting or researched major events in the past 25 years, you may not have heard or learned about the collapse of Enron. To be fair, I hadn’t either before I started studying accounting. If you were struggling to get the answer, it’s understandable because this event is rarely mentioned in everyday conversations, and it’s an unusual name for an Energy company. So, even with a few letters, it’s not easy to crack. Because of this, I’m giving this clue a difficulty rating of five out of five.

4 best mini puzzles to enjoy today

