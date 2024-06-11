Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Strands logo showing blue and yellow lines connected. 'June 11' is written at the top.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Hold up Strands NYT hints and answers (June 11)

You can find all solutions to today's Strands if you have really high standards.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 06:56 am

Here we are with another pun as the theme of the NYT Strands. “Hold up” is a good one, I have to admit, and it led me to find the regular answers first and uncover the Spangram as the final word.

Recommended Videos

Once you understand the wordplay of the theme, this will likely be how you solve the puzzle too. If you’re struggling, know that the theme isn’t about delaying or stopping anything. It’s more of a humorous and ambiguous way to define the theme, like “noodle on this one” and “they’re good people” we saw in recent puzzles. Here are some hints to help you with the Spangram and all answers.

Hold up Strands Spangram hints and answer (June 11)

Hint 1: Spangram location and direction

The Spangram is horizontal and goes from left to right, with the left letter lower than the right letter.

Hint 2: First and last letters

The first letter is “A” and the last letter is “E.”

Hint 3: Meaning

A command or instruction given in a courtroom for everyone present to stand up.

Answer

The June 11 Spangram is “ALLRISE.” It starts from the “A” in the left columns and ends on the “E” in the right column.

Hold up Strands word hints and final solution

Knowing that today’s Strands theme is “hold up” and the Spangram is “all rise,” it becomes clear that the answers are related to things moving, being moved, or standing still above the ground or a certain level. More specifically, all the solution words are verbs. Here are extra hints to help you find each word.

Top left word hint

Top center word hint

Center word hint

Center left word hint

Center right word hint

Bottom right word hint

Bottom left word hint

If you want the all answers to the “hold up” Strands, you can find the words in their exact positions below.

The 'Hold Up' Strands puzzle solved with 'ALLRISE' highlighted in yellow.
I’m actually afraid of heights. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • ALLRISE (Spangram)
  • ELEVATE
  • LIFT
  • SUPPORT
  • EXALT
  • HOIST
  • LEVITATE
  • BOOST
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.