Hold up Strands NYT hints and answers (June 11)

Here we are with another pun as the theme of the NYT Strands. “Hold up” is a good one, I have to admit, and it led me to find the regular answers first and uncover the Spangram as the final word.

Once you understand the wordplay of the theme, this will likely be how you solve the puzzle too. If you’re struggling, know that the theme isn’t about delaying or stopping anything. It’s more of a humorous and ambiguous way to define the theme, like “noodle on this one” and “they’re good people” we saw in recent puzzles. Here are some hints to help you with the Spangram and all answers.

Hold up Strands Spangram hints and answer (June 11)

Hint 1: Spangram location and direction The Spangram is horizontal and goes from left to right, with the left letter lower than the right letter. Hint 2: First and last letters The first letter is “A” and the last letter is “E.” Hint 3: Meaning A command or instruction given in a courtroom for everyone present to stand up. Answer The June 11 Spangram is “ALLRISE.” It starts from the “A” in the left columns and ends on the “E” in the right column.

Hold up Strands word hints and final solution

Knowing that today’s Strands theme is “hold up” and the Spangram is “all rise,” it becomes clear that the answers are related to things moving, being moved, or standing still above the ground or a certain level. More specifically, all the solution words are verbs. Here are extra hints to help you find each word.

Top left word hint To raise or lift something to a higher position or level; to improve or enhance. Top center word hint To raise something to a higher position, typically using physical effort. Center word hint To bear the weight of something; to hold up, maintain, or provide assistance. Center left word hint To praise or glorify highly; to raise in rank, power, or character. Center right word hint To raise or lift something, often using a mechanical device or ropes and pulleys. Bottom right word hint To rise or cause to rise and float in the air, typically by supernatural or magical means. Bottom left word hint To increase or improve something; to raise or lift by pushing from below.

If you want the all answers to the “hold up” Strands, you can find the words in their exact positions below.

I’m actually afraid of heights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ALLRISE (Spangram)

ELEVATE

LIFT

SUPPORT

EXALT

HOIST

LEVITATE

BOOST

