Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
They’re good people Strands NYT hints and answers (June 5)

I'm sure some people will disagree, Strands.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Jun 5, 2024 05:57 am

Today’s Strands is challenging if you get too specific with the “they’re good people” theme. Instead of trying names of Popes or the Dalai Lama, look for names that imply good things in a broader sense.

This is one of The New York Times Strands puzzles and it’s easier to find the answer words than the Spangram. I’ll guide you through the Spangram first, however, so you can easily find the final answers afterward. Here are some hints to solve today’s puzzle.

They’re good people Strands Spangram hints and answer

Hint 1: Spangram location and directions

Hint 2: First and last letters

Hint 3: Meaning

They’re good people Spangram answer

They’re good people Strands word hints and final solution

Now that you know the theme is “they’re good people,” and the Spangram is about virtue names, you should start looking for names that are also virtues, such as Serenity or Joy—though these are not part of the answer. Today’s Strands can be particularly amusing if you know people with these names who aren’t nice to be around. If that’s the case, fake it for the puzzle’s sake. There are six virtues. Click or touch the boxes to reveal the chosen hint.

Word hint 1

Word hint 2

Word hint 3

Word hint 4

Word hint 5

Word hint 6

Here are all answers to “they’re good people” Stands of June 5 with all words in their exact placements.

Image showing Strands with the theme 'They're good people.' Letters of highlighted word 'VIRTUENAMES' are connected by a path of yellow circles.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • VIRTUENAMES (Spangram)
  • HOPE
  • FAITH
  • GRACE
  • JUSTICE
  • FELICITY
  • PRUDENCE
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.