They’re good people Strands NYT hints and answers (June 5)

Today’s Strands is challenging if you get too specific with the “they’re good people” theme. Instead of trying names of Popes or the Dalai Lama, look for names that imply good things in a broader sense.

This is one of The New York Times Strands puzzles and it’s easier to find the answer words than the Spangram. I’ll guide you through the Spangram first, however, so you can easily find the final answers afterward. Here are some hints to solve today’s puzzle.

They’re good people Strands Spangram hints and answer

Hint 1: Spangram location and directions The Spangram starts in the left column, ends in the right column, and goes left to right, top to bottom. Hint 2: First and last letters The first letter of the Spangram is “V,” the last is “S.” Hint 3: Meaning Names derived from moral qualities or virtues, often given to inspire or reflect admirable traits. They’re good people Spangram answer Today’s Strands Spangram is VIRTUENAMES, starting from the “V” in the left column and ending on the “S” in the right column.

They’re good people Strands word hints and final solution

Now that you know the theme is “they’re good people,” and the Spangram is about virtue names, you should start looking for names that are also virtues, such as Serenity or Joy—though these are not part of the answer. Today’s Strands can be particularly amusing if you know people with these names who aren’t nice to be around. If that’s the case, fake it for the puzzle’s sake. There are six virtues. Click or touch the boxes to reveal the chosen hint.

Word hint 1 Symbolizes optimism and the expectation of positive outcomes. Word hint 2 Represents trust, belief, and confidence, often in a religious or spiritual context. Word hint 3 Reflects elegance, kindness, and divine favor Word hint 4 Means fairness and righteousness. Word hint 5 Symbolizes happiness, joy, and bliss. Word hint 6 Reflects wisdom, caution, and careful judgment.

Here are all answers to “they’re good people” Stands of June 5 with all words in their exact placements.

I’m sure there are some bad people with these names, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

VIRTUENAMES (Spangram)

HOPE

FAITH

GRACE

JUSTICE

FELICITY

PRUDENCE

