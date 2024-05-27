Noodle on this one – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 27)

Today’s NYT Strands puzzle is all about noodles and pasta. The theme “Noodle on this one” is a playful way to hint at the answers without giving away the Spangram or the true connection between the words in the solution. Here are some hints to help you.

How to play NYT Strands and find the Spangram

Here’s the best strategy to start off today’s word games puzzle: look for types of pasta noodles on the NYT Strands board. You might find one or two, like I did, but you’ll soon notice something missing. Why are “spaghetti” and “fettuccine” nowhere to be found? The Spangram will clear this up, and the following hints will help you find it:

The puzzle is about different types of pasta noodles, but not their formal names. Since all pasta noodles have essentially the same recipe, what sets them apart? Use some basic geometry knowledge to guess the answers.

Click here to reveal today’s Spangram The “Noodle on this one” Spangram is “PASTASHAPES.” It starts from the “P” in the right column and goes to the “S” in the left column to form a backward Spangram. So, this puzzle isn’t really about the names of different types of pasta but about pasta shapes. Click here to hide

I have some extra hints to help you find some answer words if you’re still struggling to kick off your puzzle. The full list of words with their placements on the board is right after the list, so be careful not to scroll too much and spoil the answer for yourself.

You find one of these shapes in the sand at the beach.

Another pasta shape is literally inside people’s bodies.

You could probably spin one of the pasta shapes if you tried.

Full list of words in Noodle on this one Strands (May 27):

The May 27 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another Strands puzzle will be live at midnight in your timezone.

