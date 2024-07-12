Bad thing to drop while riding a chairlift NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

It’s always the three-letter clues in the NYT Mini Crossword that stump people, and “Bad thing to drop while riding a chairlift” is the latest entry to cause a ruckus.

Clues lie within clues—this is why crosswords are so addictive. You unravel one mystery to get to the root of the real problem. In this case, if you work out what a chairlift is and its purpose, you can slalom your way to victory with the July 12 NYT Mini Crossword word game.

Bad thing to drop while riding a chairlift NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Bad indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It almost spells out something you can see outside.

It almost spells out something you can see outside. Hint 2: Skip a letter.

Skip a letter. Hint 3: It rhymes with Flea.

It rhymes with Flea. Hint 4: It begins with an “S.”

It’s that time when I give you the answer in the event the hints above haven’t led you to the holy grail.

The correct answer is “SKI.” A chairlift is used to cart those less physically abled around a house to move upstairs and downstairs, but they are also a standard mode of transport at ski resorts to take riders up to the top of slopes to begin a speedy descent.

So, if you’re gradually making your way to the top of a mountain and you drop a ski while on the chairlift, it’s not very conducive to skiing! This was a fun little clue, and I always love the three-letter answers in the NYT Mini Crossword.

All July 12 NYT Crossword puzzle answers

Across

1A Bad thing to drop while riding a chairlift — SKI

Bad thing to drop while riding a chairlift — SKI 4A Batman’s archenemy — JOKER

Batman’s archenemy — JOKER 6A What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole — UVULA

What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole — UVULA 7A Big name in PCs — DELL

Big name in PCs — DELL 8A “For Your Eyes ____” (1981 Bond film) — ONLY

Down

1D Prop for Hamlet when he says “Alas, poor Yorick!” — SKULL

Prop for Hamlet when he says “Alas, poor Yorick!” — SKULL 2D Grace who starred in three Hitchcock films — KELLY

Grace who starred in three Hitchcock films — KELLY 3D Savings plan option, for short — IRA

Savings plan option, for short — IRA 4D Olympic sport from Japan — JUDO

Olympic sport from Japan — JUDO 5D Place for roasting — OVEN

How to play Crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini Crossword

Whether you smashed today’s NYT Mini Crossword or not, don’t stop here, do more. Opt for Strands and Spelling Bee as they present a different challenge from the conventional crossword challenge the NYT serves up each day. The LA Times and Washington Post are also available if you like standard crosswords.

