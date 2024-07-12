Image Credit: Bethesda
what a cartoon character might grab onto nyt time crossword art
Screenshot by Dot Esports
What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

Like something out of Looney Tunes.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 04:20 am

If anything screamed an animated movie or episode, “What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole” is it, and it’s a fun clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.

My formative years were spent watching cartoons—and I still indulge in them now as a full-grown adult. Don’t judge me. The NYT Crossword honors the medium in a great way with a tricky clue if you’re not thinking straight.

‘What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole’ NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

what a cartoon character might grab onto nyt time crossword clue words
Obscure but doable. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: I’m having a whale of a time with this clue.
  • Hint 2: The clue actually has me down in the mouth.
  • Hint 3: Monstro has one.
  • Hint 4: It begins with a “U.”

I feel I’ve practically given this one away, but if you still don’t have it, the clue solution is imminent.

Six across is “UVULA,” and if you don’t know anatomy, in layman’s terms, it’s the dangly bit in the back of your mouth (next to the throat) before we head down the windpipe. It’s one of the strangest aspects of the body I find, but even animals have them, too, and the premise of using it to stop being swallowed is in cartoons.

I mentioned above the name Monstro—the name of the giant whale swallowing everyone in Pinocchio. Grabbing onto its uvula is undoubtedly an option, and if you didn’t know the answer before, this free-of-charge history and biology lesson has (hopefully) helped.

Every answer July 12 NYT Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Bad thing to drop while riding a chairlift — SKI
  • 4A Batman’s archenemy — JOKER
  • 6A What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole — UVULA
  • 7A Big name in PCs — DELL
  • 8A “For Your Eyes ____” (1981 Bond film) ONLY

Down

  • 1D Prop for Hamlet when he says “Alas, poor Yorick!” — SKULL
  • 2D Grace who starred in three Hitchcock films — KELLY
  • 3D Savings plan option, for short — IRA
  • 4D Olympic sport from Japan — JUDO
  • 5D Place for roasting — OVEN

How to play Crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini Crossword

While the NYT Mini Crossword is one of the best options to indulge in some crosswords, it’s not the only resource out there. The LA Times and Washington Post offer another crossword challenge, whereas Strands and Spelling Bee still use elements of the crossword format but introduce new variants to mix things up.

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.