What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

If anything screamed an animated movie or episode, “What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole” is it, and it’s a fun clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.

Recommended Videos

My formative years were spent watching cartoons—and I still indulge in them now as a full-grown adult. Don’t judge me. The NYT Crossword honors the medium in a great way with a tricky clue if you’re not thinking straight.

‘What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole’ NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Obscure but doable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: I’m having a whale of a time with this clue.

I’m having a whale of a time with this clue. Hint 2: The clue actually has me down in the mouth.

The clue actually has me down in the mouth. Hint 3: Monstro has one.

Monstro has one. Hint 4: It begins with a “U.”

I feel I’ve practically given this one away, but if you still don’t have it, the clue solution is imminent.

Six across is “UVULA,” and if you don’t know anatomy, in layman’s terms, it’s the dangly bit in the back of your mouth (next to the throat) before we head down the windpipe. It’s one of the strangest aspects of the body I find, but even animals have them, too, and the premise of using it to stop being swallowed is in cartoons.

I mentioned above the name Monstro—the name of the giant whale swallowing everyone in Pinocchio. Grabbing onto its uvula is undoubtedly an option, and if you didn’t know the answer before, this free-of-charge history and biology lesson has (hopefully) helped.

Every answer July 12 NYT Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Bad thing to drop while riding a chairlift — SKI

Bad thing to drop while riding a chairlift — SKI 4A Batman’s archenemy — JOKER

Batman’s archenemy — JOKER 6A What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole — UVULA

What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole — UVULA 7A Big name in PCs — DELL

Big name in PCs — DELL 8A “For Your Eyes ____” (1981 Bond film) ONLY

Down

1D Prop for Hamlet when he says “Alas, poor Yorick!” — SKULL

Prop for Hamlet when he says “Alas, poor Yorick!” — SKULL 2D Grace who starred in three Hitchcock films — KELLY

Grace who starred in three Hitchcock films — KELLY 3D Savings plan option, for short — IRA

Savings plan option, for short — IRA 4D Olympic sport from Japan — JUDO

Olympic sport from Japan — JUDO 5D Place for roasting — OVEN

How to play Crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini Crossword

While the NYT Mini Crossword is one of the best options to indulge in some crosswords, it’s not the only resource out there. The LA Times and Washington Post offer another crossword challenge, whereas Strands and Spelling Bee still use elements of the crossword format but introduce new variants to mix things up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy