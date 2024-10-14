Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the ancient sailors used them to navigate clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Ancient sailors used them to navigate’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here’s a bunch of clues for you to answer the “Ancient sailors used them to navigate” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 06:01 am

Have you ever been lost in the sea? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Ancient sailors used them to navigate,” asks you to find the reliable form of navigation that works best at night. 

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are hard to solve, then you can use our hints and answers below to easily breeze through the word game.

‘Ancient sailors used them to navigate’ NYT Oct. 14 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the ancient sailors used them to navigate clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Make a wish! Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is used to predict future events through astrology.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution is celestial objects visible at night.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.” 
  • Hint 4: The solution forms recognizable constellations like Orion or the Big Dipper.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to one across in the Oct. 14 New York Times Mini Crossword is “STARS.” In ancient times before compasses were a thing, sailors relied heavily on celestial navigation. By tracking the movement of stars across the sky, sailors could estimate latitude and maintain their course over long ocean voyages. Keeping the stars/ constellations as their reference points was especially useful at night or when no land was in sight.

The North Star (Polaris), in particular, was important for navigation in the Northern Hemisphere because it remains almost fixed in the sky, directly above the Earth’s North Pole, making it a reliable indicator of the north direction.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Sun is the closest star to our planet, at about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) away. It provides the light and energy essential for life. The next closest star, Proxima Centauri, is 4.24 light-years away.

‘Ancient sailors used them to navigate’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

When I read the clue, my mind immediately went to the compass, which was a reliable way of navigation in the seas. After getting it wrong after the first guess, I solved the rest of the puzzle to figure out that the navigation method was even older than I had anticipated. This might’ve also caught many by surprise if they were not familiar with marine history. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 14) answers

Across

  • 1A Ancient sailors used them to navigate — STARS
  • 6A One traveling at the speed of flight? PILOT
  • 7A Basketball stadium, e.g. ARENA
  • 8A Dallasite or Houstonian TEXAN
  • 9A Grains you’d rather not eat? SAND

Down

  • 1D Little fight — SPAT
  • 2D Rubber rings TIRES
  • 3D Amazon device voice — ALEXA
  • 4D Actress Saoirse of “Lady Bird” and “Little Woman” RONAN
  • 5D Spot for witness testimony — STAND

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are making you sweat, then you can try your hands at the LA Times, and Washington Post puzzles will help sharpen your vocabulary. We also recommend Strands and Spelling Bee if you want to try something different.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin