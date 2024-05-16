Warframe Bloodthirsty Challenge – How to get 20 kills in five seconds

The new season of Nightwave in Warframe means new challenges to complete, and today has given us the Bloodthirsty weekly challenge.

This can be a little challenging for some players, especially newer ones who may not have all the typical tricks that veterans would use at their disposal. The good news is that there are a few easy ways to get this done, no matter what level you are.

How to kill 20 enemies in five seconds in Warframe

For the Bloodthirsty challenge, you need to pick the correct Warframe, weapon, and mission combo. Not everything in life is easy, so you might need to put a little work in to finish this challenge, especially if you are a new player. If you are struggling to get it done, there are some tips for you below.

Play the lowest level missions on Earth

Take the easy wins when you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To put it simply, lower-level enemies die much faster and take much less damage. If you need to, go back to Earth and select some of the easiest missions in the game to get this done.

Pick a strategy

There are two ways to do this challenge quickly. You can either travel fast enough or do enough damage in a wide enough area to kill everything as it spawns, or you can let enemies stack up and then kill a lot of them very quickly. Either one depends on the resources that you have available to you. It’s worth pointing out that this challenge can go from practically impossible to very easy, depending on how smart you play it from here on out.

Warframe choice is key

If you plan on letting enemies stack up, you will need to be able to tank their damage. Travel around the map, having enemies spawn and letting them follow you. Make sure your Sentinel or Companion is not killing them! It might be best just to leave your friends at home for this challenge. Once you have enough of them stacked up, turn around and slaughter all the enemies for a quick resolution. Nidus, Inaros, or Hildryn are likely the best for this tactic.

in and out, simple. Video by Dot Esports

If you have access to Volt, then it’s a great idea to do a mission in a small map, such as the Sanctuary Onslaught mode. Just go in on normal difficulty level, allow other players in with you, and spam your fourth ability until the job is done. Other Warframes that can put out a lot of area-of-effect damage quickly are Equinox, Gara, Frost (especially at lower levels if you mod for Range and Ability Power), and Mesa.

Weapon choice is clutch

If you don’t have the right Warframe to go for the area-of-effect ability option, you will need your weapon to carry the day. This means using something like the Ignis, Arca Plasmor, Corinth, Zarr, Ogris, Tonkor, Kuva Brauma, Epitaph, or Torid. Anything that will do a large area of effect will do the job, especially at lower levels. They are not the best weapons in Warframe, but they don’t need to be to get this challenge wrapped up.

Play Solo

Sometimes, it’s best to go it alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may struggle to get this done because the other players in your game are nuking all the enemies. As such, it might be worth playing by yourself for a few missions. This is likely the best option if you plan on tanking enemies and not killing them until a large group is close to you; otherwise, you can guarantee your teammates will take them out before you can gather enough.

Finally, if you simply cannot get this mission done because you are a newer player, don’t fret. You have plenty of time to finish the Nightwave challenges as the season has just begun. It’s highly unlikely you will miss out on any rewards if you keep plugging away at the challenges you can complete.

