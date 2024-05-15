All Nightwave Nora’s Mix Volume 6 rewards in Warframe

Nightwave, Warframe’s rolling seasonal content, has been refreshed as Nora’s Mix Volume 6 has arrived to bring us all new rewards to grind for. There are new resources, cosmetics, and Nightwave Credits up for grabs.

As always, you will need to dive into the game and complete a range of rotating challenges to be able to level up your Nightwave Rank. Doing so will get you new rewards at each rank, and you’ll need to get them all snapped up before the end of the season to ensure you don’t miss out on anything.

All Nightwave Nora’s Mix Volume 6 rewards

Each rank in Nightwave requires 10,000 experience to rank up, and the higher you go, the better the rewards. The truly good stuff is all the way at the end, so make sure to put the work in.

Rank 1 – Nora’s Mix Vol. 6 Cred x150

Rank 2 – Glaive Daybreak Skin

Rank 3 – Orokin Catalyst x2

Rank 4 – Daybreak Vanquished Banner

Rank 5 – Exilus Warframe Adapter

Rank 6 – Nora’s Mix Vol.6 Cred x50

Rank 7 – Khora In Action Glyph

Rank 8 – Boolean Sugatra

Rank 9 – Weapon Slots

Rank 10 – Daybreak Kavat Gene-Masking Kit

Rank 11 – Nora’s Mix Vol.6 Cred x50

Rank 12 – 3 Forma Bundle

Rank 13 – Cedo Daybreak Skin

Rank 14 – Warframe Slot

Rank 15 – Controlled Barrage (Sobek)

Rank 16 – Nora’s Mix Vol.6 Cred x50

Rank 17 – Transmission Color Palette

Rank 18 – Arcane Strike x3

Rank 19 – Nukor Daybreak Skin

Rank 20 – Stance Forma

Rank 21 – Nora’s Mix Vol.6 Cred x50

Rank 22 – Daybreak Kubrow Gene-Masking Kit

Rank 23 – Ayatan Hemakara Sculpture

Rank 24 – Nora’s Mix Vol.6 Cred x50

Rank 25 – Energized Cold (Glaxion)

Rank 26 – Aura Forma

Rank 27 – Protosomid Shoulder Guard

Rank 28 – Daybreak Emote

Rank 29 – Umbra Forma

Rank 30 – Daybreak Armor Bundle

So far, the challenges look pretty standard but stay tuned for guides on any that might throw you a curveball. The first set is live now and can be completed whenever you wish. There is the usual mix of Daily, Weekly, and Elite Weekly challenges, so get stuck in now to start racking up the rewards. Daily Challenges grant 1000 experience, Weekly Challenges grant 4500 experience, and Elite Weeklies will give you a boost of 7000 experience.

When does Nora’s Nightwave Volume 6 end?

We do not have a confirmed end date for Volume 6 yet, although traditionally players get plenty of time to wrap up their challenges. You can also finish challenges that you may have missed in previous weeks as the season progresses, allowing you to catch up on potentially missing experience and ranks.

One important element to remember for Nightwave is that the Credits you will earn, which you can spend in Nora’s shop, do NOT carry over to the next season. As such, make sure you spend them all on whatever Mods and cosmetics that you desire before the season ends. The Cred Offerings will rotate each week, so don’t make the mistake of looking, seeing nothing you like, and dismissing them. You should check every week to see if there is something you want.

The main tip I can give you is that you should grind to get the Sobek Augment Mod and the Glaxion Augment Mod. Clip Delegation for the Sobek will give your magazine an increased status chance and multishot on reload, increasing per shot landed. Photon Overcharge for the Glaxion will give slain enemies a chance to drop Energy Orbs and also increase critical damage.

The Clip Delegation mod is likely to make the Kuva Sobek a popular weapon this season, so make sure you read our guide on how to get the right elements on your Kuva weapons by using the correct Progenitor Warframe when you are hunting your Kuva Lich.

