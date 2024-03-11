To quickly farm Credits in Warframe, your options vary based on your progress, gear, and what missions you’ve unlocked. If you’re deep into the endgame and have finished the main content, your path is straightforward. If not, your choices change. Here are your options.

Top Credits farming locations in Warframe

The best maps and missions to play to get Credits quickly in Warframe, in order of efficiency, are:

Profit-Taker Heists from Eudico, in Fortuna The Index: Endurance node in Neptune Railjack missions Dark Sector missions

The missions mentioned are ranked by how hard they are and how long it takes to get to them. For instance, the Profit-Taker Heist gives out the most Credits, but it needs great gear and takes time to unlock since you have to complete a side quest, part of the main storyline, and reach the highest rank with Solaris United, which isn’t easy. Here’s a brief explanation of how each farming method works.

Profit-Taker Heist

The Profit-Taker Orb, a huge robot found in Orb Vallis on Venus, offers a minimum of 125,000 Credits when defeated in Phase 3 or 4 of the Profit-Taker Heist. To start this Heist, talk to Eudico in Fortuna, Venus. But first, you must finish the Vox Solari side quest and reach Rank 5 (Old Mate) with Solaris United. Until then, you can’t access Heists or battle the Profit-Taker.

Once eligible, tackle Phase 3 or 4 to fight the giant robot. The Profit-Taker’s shield only takes damage from the element displayed on it, which changes during the mission. Bring diverse weapon damage types and ideally a team for support, and you also need an Archgun to actually damage the body of the robot when shield are down. Completing the fight awards you 125,000 Credits plus any extra active bonuses and drops.

The Index: Endurance

A good map to farm with good gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Index: Endurance, located on Neptune, is an arena-style mission where you face waves of enemies. Your task is to defeat them before they defeat you. Before starting, you wager some of your credits to set an Index Points goal, which depends on the number of enemies you kill. The more you wager, the higher your potential returns, but the mission also gets harder. This can be challenging for newer players without the right gear to handle the Alloy-armored Corpus enemies, making it not ideal for farming Credits early on. However, for players in the endgame, this mission can yield up to 200,000 Credits per run at the highest point target.

Railjack missions

Railjack missions are a great way to farm Credits, with some players earning millions in less than an hour on Proxima planets like Sover Strait in Earth Proxima. The main challenge for new players is the long quest chain you need to clear to obtain your first Railjack, which ends in the Rising Tide quest. You can skip this process by purchasing a Railjack for 400 Platinum from the Market, though. Once you have a Railjack, you can quickly earn a lot of Credits.

For early-game players who prefer not to spend Platinum, it’s best to wait on Railjack missions. You’ll get to the Rising Tide quest after completing The Second Dream, where you can then start building your Railjack by crafting its six parts.

Dark Sector missions

An example of a Dark Sector mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Dark Sector missions are the friendliest option for new Warframe players to earn a good amount of Credits quickly. They pay out between 12,000 to 20,000 Credits based on their level, not including bonus Credit caches for playing more waves. These missions also offer extra Affinity for specific types of gear, like melee weapons or Warframes, helping you level up faster. The quickest way to farm is to finish the mission and extract immediately for the Credit completion bonus.

A great tip is to make Dark Sector missions your first mission of the day. Your first daily mission awards double the Credits, turning 15,000 Credits into 30,000. This amount can cover many blueprints available in the Market for Credits. For early-game Credit needs, Dark Sector missions are a solid choice. On your Star Chart, simply look for the nodes with a special icon that looks like the Warframe logo. If you hover over the node, it will list out three bonuses if it’s a Dark Sector mission: Resource drop chance, Affinity from kills, and Affinity from a specific weapon kill. If you see that, it’s a Dark Sector mission.

How to boost your Credits gain

To increase your overall Credits gain in Warframe, you can use Platinum in the Market to purchase Credit Boosters for three, seven, or 30 days. Additionally, you get double Credits from the first mission you complete each day. There’s also a Credit Blessing that players with Mastery Rank 30 or above can activate in a Relay, benefiting everyone there, but Relays aren’t as crowded these days, so finding someone to provide that boost might be rare.

Exchanging duplicate Mods for Credits is a noob trap

Don’t ever sell your extra mods for Credits. It’s not a good idea, especially for new players. You can swap them for Endo instead, which is a resource that’s harder to farm as you play. So, always exchange your spare mods for Endo, not Credits.