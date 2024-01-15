Where to find Saya in Cetus in Warframe

Locating Saya in Warframe during Saya’s Vigil can be tricky. Although she’s located near Konzu and the quest typically marks her position on the map, a bug can clear the marker. If this happens, you can find Saya standing next to the pickaxe icon on the map.

Saya’s location in Warframe

If you’re still having trouble finding Saya, head to the area near Old Man Sumbaat. For a more precise location, first go to the very center of Cetus, then travel west a bit until you come across a large tree beside a stone slab and some fruit baskets. Saya will be there, standing in front of the tree. You’ll recognize her by the blue quest icon above her head and the white marker on the map—if the marker works. Once you find her, you can interact with her to proceed with the Saya’s Vigil quest. The screenshot below shows her exact location starting from Konzu.

Saya is not on the outskirts. Image by Dot Esports

After speaking with Saya, you must agree to help her locate Onkko, setting the main objective of the quest. This agreement sends you to the Plains of Eidolon for some action-packed missions against the Grineer. From here, Saya’s Vigil progresses like a typical Warframe quest, where you move from one node to another, completing tasks specific to each map.

A key part of this quest involves using Codex Scanners, which you receive in your Inbox, to find and scan Glass Shards in designated areas around the Star Chart. You can equip the Codex Scanners through your Arsenal under the Gear tab. It’s important to familiarize yourself with the controls for accessing your Gear wheel or selecting the next Gear item. For instance, on PC, the default key for opening the Gear wheel is the Q key. After this step, simply continue following the quest chain using the Quest box on the top right menu when inside your Orbiter to complete Saya’s Vigil.