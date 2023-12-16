Is Combo Killer Worth it in Warframe? Combo Killer Mod Explained

Baro Ki’Teer’s inventory can be tricky to navigate in Warframe. With so many offerings and so many different build combinations, it’s hard to know what pairs well with your favorite weapon and what’s a niche pick. If you’re using glaives, it’s more likely than not that Combo Killer falls into that territory.

Combo Killer is a decent way to boost your combo duration, which can be essential to keeping up weapon mods like Blood Rush and Weeping Wounds. It has heavy restrictions and even heavier competition, though, which can make it hard to decide whether it’s worth buying. Here’s our take.

What does Combo Killer do in Warframe?

A maxed-out Combo Killer gives you an extra five seconds of combo duration and makes kills with your secondary weapon reset your combo timer. This mod can only go on thrown melee weapons, however, so it starts as a niche mod by default.

Get yours from Baro while it lasts. Image via Digital Extremes

Though you can pair it with Glaive Prime, keep in mind Combo Killer is useless on Xoris since it has infinite combo duration by default.

How to get Combo Killer in Warframe

Combo Killer is available from Baro Ki’Teer, Warframe‘s special vendor that only shows up once every two weeks. His inventory changes every visit, so there’s no guarantee about when Combo Killer will reappear in his normal visits.

The exception is the special Baro relay during Tennocon, which requires players to buy the Tennocon Pack to access. This relay contains most items Baro has sold in his lifetime, including Combo Killer. You can also buy it from other players.

Is Combo Killer worth it in Warframe?

Combo Killer can be worth it on the right build. It’s exclusive to thrown melees, but the extra combo duration can be helpful, especially if you have a good secondary weapon that can get kills.

That said, Combo Killer has steep competition in the form of Drifting Contact, which is fairly inexpensive when bought with Platinum from other players. Drifting Contact increases your combo duration by 10 seconds and gives you 60 percent status chance when maxed out. Kullervo (or his Helminth ability) has good melee synergy if you need a frame to pair these mods with.

As another point against Combo Killer, Driting Contact is also compatible with any melee weapons, and it’s not hard to get from certain Nightmare missions. We tried both during our Voca farming runs and ultimately, we felt Drifting Contact was the better (and far more versatile) choice. If we had to choose, we’d go for Drifting Contact over Combo Killer, but the latter does have its benefits.