How to get Kullervo in Warframe

Released in Warframe’s Update 33.5—The Seven Crimes of Kullervo—the titular Kullervo is a male betrayal-themed Warframe with a Duviri visual aesthetic. Guided by a deep vengeance, this knife-based melee Warframe is anything but shabby, and his cool, quick playstyle will surely leave an impression on you.

Kullervo’s description says this Warframe uses his daggers and melee prowess to deal high damage. Kullervo answers for his sins and the sins of others while “seizing the power of treachery to slake his thirst for revenge.” Remind us not to get on this dude’s bad side.

This DPS-focused Warframe can fire off a barrage of homing daggers to pierce through armored targets of any difficulty level, even the infamous Steel Path.

Have you been sold yet? If you have, then you’ll probably want to know how exactly you can acquire Kullervo. Spoiler alert: it’s not easy.

Kullervo in Warframe guide: Crafting, buying, and more

The Kullervo looks mighty deadly. Image via Digital Extremes

You can find Kullervo’s parts through Acrithis, located either through her shop in Dormizone or in the Plains of Duviri. This time, when checking out his offerings, you should notice a new option called Kullervo’s Archive. Here, you will be able to purchase his parts as well as his main blueprint, along with a handful of other new items.

To purchase these items, however, you will need a special currency called Kullervo’s Bane. You can get Kullervo’s Bane when you defeat Kullervo as a reward.

Related: How to get Silphsela in Warframe

You can challenge Kullervo through two different methods: either through Duviri or through Lone Story runs. This fight can only be taken on during the Sorrow, Anger, and Fear Spirals.

One important thing to note is that from June 21 to July 5, 2023, Duviri will host a special game titled Kullervo’s Hold that will guarantee you a Kullervo boss encounter during your run. This mode does require five Pathos Clamps to enter, however.

Simply visit Kullervo’s Hold at any point of time during your run and talk to the warden, who will then set up a fight with Kullervo for you. Once you have defeated him, you will acquire four to six Kullervo’s Bane at the end of your run, which will then be increased to six to eight Kullervo’s Bane when playing on Steel Path difficulty.

Cumulatively, you will need 42 Kullervo’s Bane to purchase each component blueprint. All of the resources that you need to craft the Kullervo Warframe can be obtained from the Plains of Duviri, which includes the Ueymag resource found in Titan’s Rest.

Below are all the requirements and materials required to craft each component blueprint as well as Kullervo’s main blueprint.

Kullervo Crafting Requirements

Main Blueprint

15 Kullervo’s Bane

Credits x 30,000

Kullervo Neuroptics (1)

Kullervo Chassis (1)

Kullervo Systems (1)

Pathos Clamp (30)

Kullervo Neuroptics

Nine Kullervo’s Bane

Credits x 15,000

Lamentus (50)

Tasoma Extract (50)

Saggen Pearl (100)

Connla Sprout (100)

Kullervo Chassis

Nine Kullervo’s Bane

Credits x 15,000

Nacreous Pebble (125)

Kovnik (100)

Rune Marrow (75)

Ueymag (100)

Kullervo Systems

Nine Kullervo’s Bane

Credits x 15,000

Aggristone (100)

Eevani (100)

Ariette Scale (360)

Ueymag (100)

Related: How to get Enigma Gyrum in Warframe’s Duviri Paradox

If you do not wish to mindlessly grind through Duviri, however, there is another method you can use to get your Kullervo Warframe, and almost instantly at that. Yeah, you guessed it—buying Kullervo through the store within the game.

This is by far the simplest and quickest route as it requires the least amount of effort and will instantly reward you with Kullervo. The price? For 325 Platinum, you can buy a completely built, fully catalyzed Kullervo without having to go through all of the trouble and toil you would usually need to. Even with Kullervo’s Hold currently being held in the game, it still is a lot of work to get Kullervo in all his glory.

Platinum can be obtained by simply using real money, or by selling high-value items to other players within the game. It’s something to definitely consider if you have the resources to spare.

About the author