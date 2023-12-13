How to get Shrill Voca, Bellow Voca, and Echo Voca in Warframe

Warframe’s Whispers in the Walls update has multiple new resources, activities, and locations to explore. A notable addition to Warframe are the Shrill Voca, Bellow Voca, and Echo Voca resources, which are essential for you to collect while playing.

You need to make your way far into Warframe’s main story to unlock the Whispers in the Walls content, where you can get all of these Voca. However, how you find them works a little differently. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Shrill Voca, Bellow Boca, and Echo Voca in Warframe.

Where to find Shrill Voca, Bellow Voca, & Echo Voca in Warframe

These Voca can traded with the Cavia Syndicate. Image via Digital Extremes

You can get Shrill Voca, Bellow Voca, and Echo Voca as rewards while completing Cavia Bounty activities on Deimos or by finding them in Albrecht’s Laboratories. Cavia Bounties have a chance to reward you with any of the three Voca, but you can find at least eight Voca every time you’re working on a mission in Albrechts’ Laboratories in Warframe.

The Cavia Bounties are available on Deimos in the Sanctum Anatomica hub, which you can only access after completing the Whispers in the Walls quest. After completing one, the Cavia Bounties only have a chance to reward you Shrill, Bellow, and Echo Voca. The chances of them appearing as rewards vary, but if you’re looking to dedicate your time to any activity, this is a great way to earn them, and you also receive Cavia Syndicate Standing.

Alternatively, they are hidden throughout the Albrecht’s Laboratories section whenever you complete a mission. At least eight of them spawn somewhere on the map, meaning you have to search the entire area to potentially find them. They might elude you, but there are a few ways you can narrow down your search to track them down.

One good way to find them is to turn up your sound while playing Warframe. The Shrill, Bellow, and Echo Voca let out a distinct sound you can hear when you get close to them. You still have to do the legwork to search the map for the sound to trigger, but knowing you have to keep your ears open for a specific sound might make it easier to seek them out. It’s a good idea for anyone looking to Echo Voca to create the Qorvex Blueprints.

When you earn enough of any of the Voca, make sure to visit the Arcane Dissolution and Voca Vendor at the Sanctum Anatomica. They will happily accept any of the three Voca you don’t plan to use and exchange several rewards, like unique resources or Cavia Standing.