How to get Vessel Capillaries in Warframe

Warframe‘s Dante Unbound update is bringing another unique frame to the collection. As expected, Dante is tied to some RNG, but Vessel Capillaries will make it easier to obtain him.

Vessel Capillaries may not be your main way of obtaining Dante parts, but they are a form of failsafe if the RNG doesn’t favor you. You can guarantee you’ll eventually obtain all the parts needed to build Dante just by doing the necessary missions enough times, but getting the drops from the activity will save up some valuable time and resources.

Thematically, the update follows Whispers in the Walls. Because of that, you need to complete Whispers in the Walls, Deadlock Protocol, and their prerequisites before Vessel Capillaries drop for you. Here’s how you can get this resource in Warframe.

Best ways to get Vessel Capillaries in Warframe

Vessel Capillaries drop by killing Demolishers in the Entrati Disruption (Armatus) mission coming in with Dante Unbound. Armatus has enemies starting between levels 55 and 60 in its regular node. You can also approach them through the Sanctum Anatomica, changing its difficulty and giving you rewards for the corresponding bounty.

In regular-difficulty missions, we’ve gotten around two to three Vessel Capillaries per Demolisher killed, which amounts to anywhere between eight and 12 of this resource per wave with all Conduits protected. That number grows to five to six in Steel Path. Vessel Capillaries aren’t affected by Resource Boosters, though, so save your Platinum.

Because of this, the best way to obtain Vessel Capillaries is to do this type of mission quickly. Bring frames and weapons that can make short work of enemy groups and have good single-target damage, and you should get quick clear times to maximize your efficiency. While it’s true that Steel Path grants more Vessel Capillaries, the tradeoff may not be worth it if it makes your squad less efficient overall.

Entrati Disruption is mostly like a regular disruption, but with a few extra challenges: the Demolishers are now Necramechs, and the new enemy type called the Gruzzling can steal your keys (called “dockets” in this mission).

The main use for Vessel Capillaries will be buying Dante and the weapons associated with his expansion, the Ruvox and the Onos, though you can also get other items if you have Vessel Capillaries left over. You can buy these items from Loid (the human one in the Sanctum Anatomica, not the robotic one in the Necralisk).

Here’s everything you can buy with Vessel Capillaries in Warframe and their cost, as of the release of Dante Unbound.

All Vessel Capillaries rewards in Warframe

Dante parts and weapons:

Dante Blueprint: 270

Dante Neuroptics: 90

Dante Chassis: 90

Dante Systems: 90

Ruvox Blueprint: 180 Ruvox requires two blades and two gloves.

Ruvox Blade Blueprint: 45

Ruvox Glove Blueprint: 45

Onos Blueprint: 360

Miscellaneous items:

Riven Transmuter: 180

100,000 Credits: 180

Dante’s Retreat Captura Scene: 100

The Abandoned Vessel Captura Scene: 100

Sanctum Simulacrum Captura Scene: 75

