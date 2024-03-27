How to get Onos in Warframe

Several weapons and blueprints are available to unlock as you work your way through Warframe, and getting them should always be your top priority. For those looking for another high-powered ranged weapon to add to their collection, add Onos to the list.

Like many weapons and equipment you can find while playing Warframe, the Onos Blueprints appear in a specific activity. You should expect to repeat it pretty often to unlock it, and it won’t be easy. You have several options to choose from to unlock this weapon, and you can decide the best route for you to go as you play.

How to unlock the Onos Blueprints in Warframe

Track down the Onos Blueprint through the Disruption game mode on Armatus. Image by Digital Extremes.

The Onos Blueprint is available by completing the Disruption game mode on Deimos’ Armatus. However, several requirements must be met to reach this area. You need to complete the Deadlock Protocol quests and work your way through the Whispers in the Walls series of quests to gain access to Deimos and reach this location in Warframe. If you have yet to reach this point in the main story for Warframe, it would be good to focus on those before advancing.

From here, you only need to unlock the Onos Blueprint. There’s a good chance it will drop as you complete rounds of the Armatus, but expect a heavy grind for this resource and repeatedly work through the game mode for a chance at it. The Dante and Ruvox Blueprints also drop from this location. If you’re looking to get those, the Armatus game mode should be your main priority until you get them all.

However, there is an easier method. You can go to Loid on the Sanctum Anatomica to check out his vendor. He should have the Onos Blueprint for sale, but you need to provide him with Vesel Capillaries, a resource you can only find when completing Armatus. The Vessel Capillaries drop by destroying the Necramech Demolishers that appear. You can expect to receive two to four Vessel Capillaries for every Necramech you destroy when playing on normal difficulty. Alternatively, you can increase it to the Steel Path to earn five to seven for every Necramech. The choice is yours.

Once you have enough Vessel Capillaries, make your way to Loid to redeem them and unlock the Onos Blueprint. If you’d rather unlock the Onos wrist-mounted cannon without grinding for it, you can always head to Warframe‘s in-game story and spend Platinum for it. However, you still need to complete the Deadlock Protocol and Whisper in the Walls quests.

