How to get Ruvox in Warframe

Adding more weapons to your arsenal in Warframe is important to give you various options during combat. For those who have been working on unlocking Dante, you want to get his signature weapon next, Ruvox.

You can get Ruvox by crafting it, which means you’ll need to begin grinding it out. As you might expect, this can take a long time to unlock in Warframe. But for anyone dedicated to adding as many weapons as they want to their collection, Ruvox is a solid one, especially for those who want another melee weapon to their armory.

How to unlock Ruvox Blueprints in Warframe

Ruvox has a chance to drop in the Armatus (Disruption) game mode. Image via Digital Extremes

Like Dante, the primary focus for unlocking the Ruvox Blueprint will be playing through the Disruption game on Deimos’ Armatus. However, you must unlock this by participating in the main story in Warframe. You need to complete the Deadlock Protocol quest and the Whispers in the Walls questline to unlock this area.

You need to track down three blueprints to acquire Ruvox and use it yourself. These are all the parts you need to make in Warframe.

Ruvox Blueprint

Ruvox Blade Blueprint

Ruvox Glove Blueprint

The best way to unlock Ruvox is to earn the blueprints while completing Armatus. One of these blueprints might appear as a reward during the rounds of combat, rewarding you with the item. But this only happens in Warframe, and you won’t always get it. The next alternative is to purchase it from a vendor or buy it from the premium marketplace if you’d prefer to use Platinum.

The Ruvox Blueprints appear at Loid’s vendor alongside the Dante Blueprints. Loid appears in the Sanctum Anatomica hub, where you can purchase the item. Vessel Capillaries is the resource you need to track down to unlock the Ruvox Blueprint. These are what Loid is willing to exchange for them. As you might expect, they drop during the Disruption game mode on Armatus, and you need to farm this area to get these items.

Playing the Disruption game on Armatus will be your main focus when focusing on Dante and Ruvox Blueprints. It all comes down to how many Vessel Capillaries you can get, which might mean you have to forfeit on purchasing the Dante Blueprints before you get the Ruvox weapon.

After you have them all, enjoy Ruvox to its full extent and try it out for yourself. Make sure you add Dante to your list of unlocked Warframes in Warframe and try them out together.

