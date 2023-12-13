The Whispers in the Wall Warframe update brings several pieces of content and equipment, including the Mandonel. It’s a new Archgun you can add to your growing collection, requiring you to get the blueprint and several components.

There are multiple ways to unlock this powerful Archgun in Warframe, and the way you go about it is up to you. Some of these methods are easier than others, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Mandonel Archgun in Warframe.

Where to get the Mandonel Blueprint in Warframe

Make your way to Deimos. Image via Digital Extremes

The Mandonel Blueprint has a chance to drop from Cavia Bounties, or you can directly purchase it from the in-game Market using Platinum, Warframe’s premium currency. Both methods are viable; you don’t have to search for the blueprint to drop when you purchase it using Platinum.

Between the two options, for anyone who wants to add the Mandonel to their arsenal seamlessly, the Market is a great place to acquire it. You won’t have to work your way through the Deimos system or the Whispers in the Wall content. It’s a guaranteed and quick way to unlock the Mandonel, especially if you’ve already grabbed the Qorvex Warframe this way.

However, if you’d prefer to roll the dice and work through Cavia Bounties, this is an effective way to unlock the Mandonel Blueprint. The Cavia Bounties will appear on Deimos at the Sanctum Anatomica hub, which you can open after you’ve completed the Whisper in the Walls Quest on your account. You can freely explore this location and grab Cavia Bounties to begin grinding through the content for a chance to get a Mandonel Archgun to drop. Every Cavia Bounty you complete also nets you Cavia Syndicate Standing.

How to get Mandonel Components in Warframe

Once you have the Mandonel Blueprint, the next step is to track down the components to unlock it. There are several ways you can unlock the Mandonel Components, such as completing the Crucible, Mirror Defense, or Survival activities in Albrecht’s Laboratories.

Albrecht’s Laboratories is a new series of tile sets to explore in the Whispers in the Walls update within the Necralisk on Deimos. You will want to make sure you are set to explore Albrecht’s Laboratories for a chance to earn the Mandonel Components, where you can finalize your Mandonel Blueprint and begin leveling it up.