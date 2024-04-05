How to get Neurodes in Warframe

If you’re looking to track down Neurodes in Warframe, there are a handful of places to find them. They’re one of the many resources you need to find to complete specific crafting projects and blueprints back on your ship.

Like every resource in Warframe, Neurodes drop from specific missions on planets in the solar system. The best way you’re going to get this resource is by repeating missions over and over again to gather as much as you can. It all comes down to your patience and willingness to go out of your way for them. Thankfully, we can help narrow your search and optimize your team to get the highest yield of Neurodes each time.

Where to get Neurodes in Warframe

Neurodes drop from Deimos, Earth, Eris, and Lua missions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a handful of mission locations where you can find Neurodes. They drop from Deimos, Earth, Eris, and Lua missions, and these are the primary locations you want to focus on when farming for Neurodes in Warframe. There’s a chance you might be able to get Orokin Cells while on Deimos, if you’re looking for those as well.

If you want to expand your search for Neurodes, you can earn them as a mission reward for completing Sabotage on Marduk, in the Void, or on Naeglar on Eris. However, they only drop from the final lootable, which means you need to track down all three resource caches hidden throughout the mission before completing it. Given how time-consuming this can be, you might seek out alternative choices. You can use a similar method to how you farm Neural Sensors, only at different locations.

For farming, I feel that the Mariana on Earth, Tycho on Lua, and Tikal on Earth are the best choices. The two Earth locations are lower levels, so these might be better for you to rush through as you open up every breakable crate throughout the mission. The Lua missions are at a higher level, but they could take longer to complete as they are survival missions.

Alternatively, for anyone who wants to avoid farming or grinding missions in Warframe, there’s the option to use Platinum to buy Neurodes. You can use 10 Platinum to buy a single Neurode or craft it at the crafting table using 15,000 Credits, 50,000 Alloy Plates, 50,000 Nano Spores, and 25,000 Salvage. I feel that using your Platinum to buy Neurodes is not a good idea, and you’re better off completing missions than buying it.

