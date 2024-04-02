How to get Orokin Cells in Warframe

Orokin Cells are a type of resource you can find while playing Warframe. It’s one of the more difficult ones to see as you explore, and knowing where it drops ensures you have a higher chance of looting it for your blueprints.

There are only a handful of areas in Warframe where you can regularly loot Orokin Cells. Because of the many activities and locations you can visit when trying to specifically loot Orokin Cells, it’s better to narrow your focus. Hopefully, we’ll be able to give you a better idea of what missions you should work on so you can find them regularly.

Where to get Orokin Cells in Warframe

Orokin Cells are one of the rare resources that can drop in Warframe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Orokin Cells by completing missions on Ceres, Deimos, and Saturn in Warframe. These are the three primary locations that have a chance to drop for many of the missions.

Unfortunately, Orokin Cells are considered a rare resource, which means you can’t expect to walk away with a lot of them for every mission. Instead, the expectation to get a handful is far more likely.

I recommend focusing on Sabotage and Exterminate missions in the Ceres, Deimos, and Saturn sectors. Enemies and containers have a chance to drop Orokin Cells throughout these sectors, but you’re trying to get large amounts at a time, find a mission type you can complete effectively using a preferred Warframe, and keep repeating it. The process will become a heavy grind, but it’s always easier if you have Resource Booster to increase the chances for rare resources.

Lephantis on Magnacidium, Demios, is one of the better bosses to try grinding Orokin Cells. There are multiple heads on this creature, each with a chance to drop Orokin Cells if you’re lucky. Because of the numerous chances to earn an Orokin Cell during this encounter in Warframe, farming for them on this mission is never a bad idea. You can use a specific Warframe that fits your playstyle to destroy these heads and defeat the boss, making it easier to replay it from the top and try again.

Grinding out Orokin Cells is the most direct way to loot them. However, there’s always the option to pick them up using Platinum, Warframe‘s premium currency. For anyone who desperately wants to add Orokin Cells to their inventory, this is always an option, but not a recommended one unless you have bad luck with getting them to drop.

