How to get and use Infested Catalyst in Warframe

The Plague Star event is back in Warframe from Nov. 7 to 21, and that means it’s time to grind Standing for some neat weapon blueprints and Forma. To maximize your grinding, you will need Eidolon Phylaxis and Infested Catalyst. Here’s how you get Infested Catalyst.

What is the Plague Star event in Warframe?

Plague Star event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Plague Star event is an annual event in Warframe where players grind Standing with Operation Supply Syndicate. This neutral syndicate, organized by Nakak on Cetus, can award players with weapon blueprints, only available through events, a few weapon mods, and Forma. To gain Standing, you need to play a limited-time bounty mission on Plains of Eidolon, which can be done solo or in a group.

The mission revolves around stealing a toxin from the Grineer, mixing it to make it more potent, and then feeding it to the boil to poison the Grineer. In the past, you could craft Eidolon Phylaxis and Infested Catalysts during the mixing stage, which would increase the mission difficulty but also increase the rewards.

However, this year, the event has been updated. Now, you can choose between normal and advanced bounty. There’s also a more advanced version called Steel Path, requiring you to form a group manually. The normal version requires no phylaxis nor catalysts, while the advanced version has each player automatically contribute one of each. This means you no longer need to equip either item to the wheel, as they will be added automatically at the start of an advanced mission. But you still need to buy the blueprint and craft each item before playing the bounty on advanced difficulty.

What is Infested Catalyst in Warframe?

Infested Catalyst. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As mentioned above, the Infested Catalyst is one of the two items that increase the difficulty of the toxin bounty mission. According to warframe.fandom, prior to the Nov. 7 update, each Infested Catalyst would spawn a Hemocyte (a large enemy at the end of the bounty). However, now Infested Catalyst and Eidolon Phylaxis are a requirement to even start advanced versions of the bounty.

How to get an Infested Catalyst blueprint in Warframe

Unlike the Eidolon Phylaxis blueprint, which you can buy from Nakak at Cetus, you must buy the Infested Catalyst blueprint from your clan’s Dojo. Don’t worry if you’re not in a clan because joining one is easy.

Clan Dojo Bio Research Lab. Screenshot by Dot Esports Infested Catalyst. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you aren’t in a clan, start here:

Open the chat window and type that you are looking to join a clan

You should get an invite pretty soon, as there are players always looking for new clan members

When you get an invite, open your inbox and accept it

However, you can’t visit your clan Dojo yet because you need to craft a clan key

Go back to your orbiter and access the foundry

There should be a clan key available for crafting for only 1,500 credits , one Morphics, 500 Polymer bundle, and 500 Ferrite, all items you should already have.

, all items you should already have. Craft the key. It takes 12 hours to craft the key. You can, however, speed up the process by paying 10 platinum. If you aren’t in a hurry, I suggest just waiting.

to craft the key. You can, however, If you aren’t in a hurry, I suggest just waiting. Congratulations, now you can access your clan’s Dojo.

If you are in a clan, start here:

Visit your clan’s Dojo from the navigation menu

from the navigation menu Go to the Bio Lab Research Room and access the terminal

and access the terminal There should be a blueprint for Infested Catalyst x5 available for 5,000 credits

available for Buy the blueprint

How to craft Infested Catalyst in Warframe

Infested Catalyst Foundry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can craft Infested Catalysts in bundles of five. The materials aren’t hard to get either. If you are missing anything, simply do a few Saturn mission runs, and you should have more than enough. Here’s what you need to craft five Infested Catalysts:

500 Credits – Can be gained from almost any activity in Warframe

– Can be gained from almost any activity in Warframe 500 Plastinds – Can be collected from Saturn missions

– Can be collected from Saturn missions 1,800 Nano Spores – Can be farmed on Saturn

– Can be farmed on Saturn 2,300 Ferrite – Can be easily farmed on Earth

Crafting Infested Catalysts only takes one minute.

Note: You can’t equip Infested Catalysts anymore. As mentioned above, they will apply automatically when you start advanced bounties on Cetus. They will just stay in your inventory.

And that’s all there is to it. Now that you have Infested Catalysts and Eidolon Phylaxis, you can access advanced toxin missions for the Plague Star event. Happy farming.